Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Peruvian FM by phone, discusses bilateral cooperation

ABU DHABI, 25th August, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen cooperation across various fields to serve mutual interests and bring prosperity to both nations during a phone call with Carlos Espá, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Peru.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah congratulated Espá on his appointment as Peru's Minister of Foreign Affairs and expressed his keenness to work with him to further advance cooperation between the two countries.

The two ministers reviewed the growing trajectory of UAE-Peru relations as the countries mark 40 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1986.