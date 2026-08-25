Abu Dhabi Municipality welcomes 16,000 visitors to ‘The Date Harvest Season’

ABU DHABI, 25th August, 2026 (WAM) -- More than 16,000 visitors attended Abu Dhabi City Municipality's "Date Harvest Season" celebrations at Al Rahbah Plaza and Al Khatim Park, featuring a programme of Emirati heritage, educational and community activities.

The initiative aimed to promote Emirati heritage, highlight the date palm's significance in the UAE's cultural identity and support Emirati farms and locally produced goods.

The Date Harvest Season event at Al Rahbah Plaza attracted more than 10,000 visitors and introduced them to traditional customs and crafts associated with the date palm, highlighting its enduring role in Emirati life as a symbol of generosity, sustainability and connection to the land.

The event was organised in collaboration with a number of strategic partners, including ADNOC Distribution, KEZAD Group, the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, Burjeel Holdings, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), TAQA Distribution, the National Academy for Childhood Development, and the Family Development Foundation.

Visitors enjoyed a rich programme of interactive experiences that combined education with entertainment, featuring a wide range of activities designed for all age groups. The programme introduced audiences to aspects of Emirati heritage associated with the date harvest season, the date palm and traditional crafts.

At Al Khatim Park, the Municipality organised a similar event that attracted approximately 6,000 visitors, primarily targeting farm owners and residents of the Al Khatim area.

The event at Al Khatim Park was organised in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters, Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, Etihad Rail, Al Saadah Nursery, Lamar Planting Company, Al Foah Dates, Al Wathba Marionnet, MEK, and Al Khazna Leather.

The programme highlighted Emirati farms, traditional crafts and the cultural heritage associated with the date palm. It also featured the 'Tabshourat Al Rutab' competitions.