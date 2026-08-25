UAE Floating Hospital fits prosthetic limbs for 64 Palestinians

AL ARISH, 25th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Floating Hospital in the Egyptian city of Al Arish has successfully fitted prosthetic limbs for 64 Palestinian amputees since the launch of the ''Step of Hope'' programme, implemented as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, marking a new achievement that reflects the UAE's continued commitment to humanitarian efforts in support of the Palestinian people.

The Step of Hope programme aims to rehabilitate amputees through an integrated system of medical and rehabilitation services, including medical assessments, the manufacture and fitting of prosthetic limbs, physiotherapy and physical rehabilitation sessions, as well as continuous medical follow-up. The programme seeks to help beneficiaries adapt to their prosthetic limbs, regain mobility and resume their daily lives.

Treatment and rehabilitation plans for beneficiaries are continuing under the programme, with the specialised medical team providing physiotherapy and rehabilitation sessions based on individual programmes tailored to each beneficiary's health condition, with the aim of achieving the best possible treatment outcomes and accelerating recovery.

The Step of Hope programme is supported by six UAE humanitarian organisations and entities, including the International Charity Organisation, Sharjah Charity International, The Big Heart Foundation, Dar Al Ber Society, Zayed Authority for People of Determination, and the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma'an. The initiative reflects the UAE's approach to coordinating humanitarian efforts and strengthening partnerships to support the Palestinian people and alleviate their suffering.

The UAE Floating Hospital continues to provide medical and rehabilitation services through specialised medical teams and advanced facilities, reflecting the UAE's commitment to providing comprehensive healthcare to the injured and restoring hope through treatment and rehabilitation programmes that help improve their quality of life and enhance their ability to reintegrate into society.