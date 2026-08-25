Sharjah Airport welcomes more than 390,000 passengers in peak week

SHARJAH, 25th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Airport recorded a significant surge in passenger traffic during the week of 10 to 16 August. The Airport welcomed more than 390,000 passengers during what is considered the peak of the summer travel season, as travellers returned from their holidays ahead of the new academic year.

Arriving passengers at Sharjah Airport exceeded 175,000, while departing passengers totalled approximately 151,000, with more than 66,000 transit passengers also recorded in the same period.

The Airport also recorded 1,175 departing and 1,175 arriving flights, serving more than 100 international destinations. This reflects the airport’s role as a regional hub for passenger and air cargo movement, connecting travellers and goods through a global network of destinations.

The highest daily passenger movement during the week was recorded on 15th August, with a total of 48,859 arriving and departing passengers, comprising 25,251 arrivals and 23,608 departures, as families and travellers continued their summer journeys.

The most active destinations for the week were Cairo, Doha, Dhaka, and Amman, reflecting sustained demand for travel to key regional and international markets.

These figures demonstrate the effectiveness of the preparations undertaken by Sharjah Airport to meet travel demand during the peak summer season, when the Airport expected to welcome approximately three million passengers and handle around 19,000 flight movements across July and August. This was supported by an integrated operational plan implemented by the Airport in coordination with its strategic partners to accommodate continued growth in passenger traffic, ensure the smooth flow of operations, and enhance the readiness of all teams across the Airport.