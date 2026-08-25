UAE President sends written message to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques including an invitation to attend 2026 UN Water Conference

ABU DHABI, 25th August, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a written message to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, including an official invitation to participate in the 2026 UN Water Conference, which will be hosted by the UAE in partnership with the Republic of Senegal from 8 – 10 December 2026, in the capital, Abu Dhabi.

Waleed Al-Khereiji, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, received the letter from Matar Salem Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to the Saudi Arabia, during a meeting held at the headquarters of the Ministry in Riyadh.