Air Arabia adds Gdansk to growing Poland network from Sharjah

SHARJAH, 25th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Air Arabia today announced the launch of its new non-stop service connecting Sharjah International Airport with Gdansk Lech Walesa Airport in Poland.

Commencing on 14th December 2026, the new service will operate five weekly non-stop flights, further strengthening Air Arabia’s presence in the Polish market. Gdansk joins the airline’s existing services from Sharjah to Warsaw Chopin and Krakow, alongside the upcoming service to Katowice, which will commence in December.

With Gdansk joining the network, Air Arabia will connect Sharjah with four cities across Poland, providing customers with direct and convenient travel options to key destinations across the country while supporting growing tourism, business and economic ties between the UAE and Poland.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, said: “We are pleased to add Gdansk to our growing network in Poland as we continue to expand our presence across Europe. The new service reflects our commitment to connecting Sharjah with key international destinations while providing our customers with reliable and value-driven travel options. With five weekly non-stop flights, the new service will support both leisure and business travel while contributing to the growing ties between the UAE and Poland.”

Tomasz Kloskowski, President of the Management Board of Gdansk Airport, said, “We expect this route to provide a significant boost to the regional economy. The direct connection will facilitate business cooperation and trade relations, while also helping to attract investors from the Middle East to Pomerania. It will also support tourism in both directions – from Gdansk to the Arabian Peninsula and by bringing more visitors from the Gulf region to Pomerania. Previous experience shows that tourists from the Gulf countries generate significant value for the local tourism industry. With its cooler summers and access to the Baltic Sea, the Tri-City and Pomerania are becoming increasingly attractive holiday destinations for these travelers.”