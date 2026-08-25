International Award for Arabic Children’s Literature draws 475 entries

SHARJAH, 25th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Board on Books for Young People (UAEBBY) has announced the closure of registration for the 18th edition of the International Award for Arabic Children’s Literature, presented by e&, following 475 entries from 20 Arab and foreign countries.

This compares with 407 entries in the 17th edition, an increase of 68 entries, or 16.7%. The award will continue to accept printed copies of submitted works until the end of August to complete checks confirming that they meet the approved terms and requirements.

The number of entries showed notable variation across books for different age groups. The Picture Book category, for children aged five to nine, was the top category with 184 entries, followed by the Early Childhood category, for children from birth to five years, with 112 entries.

The Young People’s Book category, for those aged 13 to 18, received 85 entries, while the Chapter Book category, aimed at children aged nine to 12, recorded 67 entries. The Non-fiction Book category received 27 entries, reflecting the growing presence of books that provide children with knowledge and information in creative and engaging ways.

The UAE led the geographical breakdown with 149 entries, followed by Egypt with 115, Jordan with 52, Saudi Arabia with 43 and Lebanon with 27. The award also received 15 entries from Canada, 12 from Qatar, 11 from Syria, nine from Türkiye, eight each from Oman and Switzerland, seven from Morocco, and 19 entries from eight other countries.

Marwa Al Aqroubi, President of the UAE Board on Books for Young People (UAEBBY), said the growth recorded in the 18th edition reflected an expanding pool of creatives and publishers interested in Arabic-language books for children and young people.

“These entries offer a vibrant picture of the current landscape of Arabic children’s literature, not only in terms of numbers, but also through the diversity of publications, themes and creative experiences from countries and cultural environments across the region and beyond,” she said.

Al Aqroubi added: “This growing participation confirms that the children’s book industry continues to develop and that creators are increasingly aware of young readers’ particular characteristics and intellectual and aesthetic needs. Through the award, we look forward to highlighting works that combine original ideas with high-quality writing, illustrations and production, while giving children and young people books that can expand their imaginations and strengthen their connection to the Arabic language and reading.”

The judging panel, comprising writers, illustrators and specialists in children’s literature and publishing, will read and assess eligible works against the award’s criteria. These include originality of ideas, the quality of the text and illustrations, linguistic accuracy and the suitability of each work for its target age group.

The panel will also consider the books’ ability to engage children’s imaginations, enrich their reading experiences, and provide Arabic content that combines enjoyment with literary and artistic value.

The International Award for Arabic Children’s Literature continues to encourage authors, illustrators and publishers to create high-quality Arabic content for children and young people, while celebrating outstanding works and honouring their creators. The award helps to enrich Arabic libraries and strengthen the role of books in the lives of younger generations.

The shortlist of competing works is due to be announced at a later date, ahead of the selection and honouring of the winners at the Sharjah International Book Fair on 4 November 2026.