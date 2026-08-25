Dubai to host sixth round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship

DUBAI, 25th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship returns this weekend, with the sixth round taking place at Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex in Dubai on August 29-30. The No-Gi round will feature Under-12, Under-14 and Under-16 athletes on Saturday, followed by the Under-18, Adults and Masters divisions on Sunday.

As the final No-Gi round of the championship, the event will be crucial to the title race. Clubs and academies have one last opportunity to earn more points and improve their positions before the final No-Gi standings are decided.

The fast-paced No-Gi format places greater emphasis on speed, movement and control. Athletes must react quickly to transitions, read their opponents and capitalise on opportunities during each match.

Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club topped the standings in the previous No-Gi round, held in Fujairah in April, ahead of Palms Sports – Team 777 and M.O.D Academy. The leading clubs will renew their rivalry in Dubai as the race for the No-Gi title reaches its decisive stage.

Yousef Abdullah Al Batran, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said: “As the championship reaches its sixth round, every match and every point become more important. This can be seen in how well the clubs and academies are preparing and how hard the athletes are competing. No-Gi competition tests athletes’ speed, control and ability to adapt during a match. It helps them improve their skills and prepares them for different types of competition.

“Since the start of the season, we have worked to make the championship beneficial for both athletes and clubs. Each round gives us a chance to assess the athletes’ progress in competition. At this stage, the results have a greater impact on the standings, and we expect this to make the competition in Dubai even stronger.”

Majed Alnaqbi, an Under-16 athlete from Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club, said: “We prepared differently for this round because No-Gi matches require more speed, focus and quick reactions during transitions. In training, I focused on control and moving quickly between positions. My goal is to perform at my best and earn important points for the club.”

The Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship will continue after Round 6. Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi will host Round 7, featuring Gi competition, from September 18-20, before the final round takes place from October 16-18.