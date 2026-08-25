CBUAE to host UAE banks’ reception on sidelines of 2026 Annual Meetings of IMF-WBG in Bangkok

ABU DHABI, 25th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Reflecting its key role in strengthening the UAE’s leading position within the international financial system, the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE), in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance and the UAE Banks Federation, will host the annual UAE Banks’ Reception in Bangkok on 15 October 2026. The reception will take place on the sidelines of the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group, being held in Bangkok from 12 to 18 October 2026.

This year’s reception represents a strategic milestone in enhancing the presence of UAE financial institutions on the global stage, in line with the UAE leadership’s vision to reinforce the country’s position as a global financial centre, enhance the competitiveness of the national banking sector and deepening its international partnerships.

The event also aligns with the key themes of the 2026 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group, particularly those focused on strengthening global financial stability, advancing sustainable finance, and accelerating digital transformation of financial systems.

The reception aims to strengthen strategic relationships between UAE banks and their regional and international counterparts, foster constructive partnerships with financial institutions and investors worldwide, and create direct business opportunities that enhance the efficiency and competitiveness of the UAE financial sector, while highlighting its vital role in supporting sustainable economic growth, both domestically and globally.

The reception will feature the support and participation of more than 26 entities, including government entities, regulatory authorities, international financial institutions, and licensed fintech companies operating in the UAE, reflecting the growing significance of the UAE financial ecosystem and its continued success in sustainable finance, digital innovation and the rapid development of its cross-border payments infrastructure.

The strategic partners, sponsors and participants include some of the UAE’s leading financial and economic institutions, including Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), alongside major banks, financial institutions and fintech companies operating in the UAE. These include First Abu Dhabi Bank, Emirates NBD, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Mashreq Bank, Commercial Bank of Dubai, National Bank of Fujairah, National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah , Sharjah Islamic Bank, Bank of Sharjah, Ajman Bank, HSBC, Arab Bank for Investment and Foreign Trade (Al Masraf), Emirates Investment Bank, United Arab Bank, Invest Bank, Emirates Islamic Bank, Citibank, Deem Finance, Wio Bank, Al Maryah Community Bank, Zand Bank, and Ruya Community Islamic Bank.

On this occasion, Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE, said: “This reception reflects the UAE’s growing standing as a strategic partner in shaping the future of the international financial system, and embodies the Central Bank’s vision of enabling an advanced financial sector that drives innovation and sustainable finance at both the regional and global levels.”

He added: “At the Central Bank, we look forward to the reception serving as a strategic platform for strengthening partnerships with leading international financial institutions and opening new horizons for cooperation that reinforce the UAE’s role as an active global financial centre and support the country’s continued economic development.”