Etihad Credit Bureau strengthens UAE credit reporting framework with micro-loan data

ABU DHABI, 25th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Etihad Credit Bureau, the UAE’s federal entity for credit information and data-driven insights, has further expanded the country’s credit reporting framework by incorporating micro-loan account data.

Accordingly, micro-loan account data from providers such as CashNow, submitted by Botim Finance (formerly Quantix), will now be included in UAE credit reports.

The development follows the Bureau’s recent announcement on the inclusion of Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) and other short-term credit information in UAE credit reports. The commencement of data submission by micro-loan providers such as Botim Finance represents a further step in ensuring that emerging forms of consumer finance are appropriately reflected within the UAE’s credit reporting ecosystem.

The inclusion of micro-loan data, such as data from consumer credit platform CashNow, broadens the range of financial commitments captured in credit reports and supports the Bureau’s ongoing collaboration with financial institutions, licensed lenders and data providers. It also reflects the Bureau’s continued commitment to enhancing the completeness and relevance of the credit information available to authorised entities as the UAE’s financial services landscape continues to evolve.

By providing greater visibility into consumers’ micro-loan obligations, the additional data enables financial institutions and other authorised entities to develop a more comprehensive understanding of an individual’s existing financial commitments as part of their credit assessment and risk-management processes.

The update covers both existing and new CashNow customers and includes relevant historical account information, further strengthening the depth and breadth of data available through UAE credit reports.

Commenting on the announcement, Brian Gambin, Director of Partnerships at Etihad Credit Bureau, said:“The UAE’s financial landscape continues to evolve, with consumers accessing credit through an increasingly diverse range of products and digital channels. Following our recent inclusion of Buy Now, Pay Later data, the commencement of micro-loans data submissions such as ‘CashNow’ from Botim Finance marks another important step in broadening the information captured within UAE credit reports. This provides participating financial institutions and authorised entities with a more comprehensive view of consumers’ financial commitments, supporting informed decision-making across the financial system.”

Dr. Tariq BinHendi, CEO of Botim and CEO and Board Member of Astra Tech said:

“Our collaboration with Etihad Credit Bureau reflects a shared commitment to strengthening the UAE’s financial infrastructure and expanding responsible access to credit. Since Q2 2025, Botim Finance has submitted micro-loan account data linked to over 1 million CashNow customer profiles to the Bureau, helping to bring a significant base of UAE residents into the formal credit reporting ecosystem through a regulated digital credit channel.

Credit reporting and scoring are not only tools for assessing risk; they also create a pathway to financial participation. For CashNow users, timely repayment can become part of their formal credit history, helping individuals strengthen their credit profiles over time and access a wider range of regulated financial services.”