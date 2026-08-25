UAEU transforms desert sand, date pits into green catalyst for hydrogen production

AlAin, 25th August, 2026 (WAM) -- A research team from the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) has developed a green catalyst for hydrogen production by combining desert sand, biochar derived from date pits, and nickel. The innovation transforms abundant local resources and agricultural waste into a high-value material with potential applications in hydrogen production and clean energy.

The study was published in the Journal of Alloys and Compounds, an international scientific journal published by Elsevier. It was conducted by researchers from the Departments of Chemical and Petroleum Engineering and Chemistry at UAEU, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Polytechnic, and was supported by the University’s Research Funding Programme.

The research was initiated by exploring the potential of desert sand as an abundant natural resource. The team sought to transform sand from a relatively low-activity material into a supportive base for a catalyst capable of accelerating chemical reactions. To achieve this, the researchers combined desert sand with biochar produced from date pits and added nickel as the active component responsible for the catalytic process.

The researchers tested 30 different formulations to identify the optimal balance among the catalyst’s components. The results showed that the biochar improved the dispersion of nickel across the surface of the sand and reduced its tendency to agglomerate. It also increased the porosity and surface area of the material, providing more active sites for chemical reactions and enhancing the catalyst’s performance.

The team identified an optimal formulation consisting of 15% nickel, 42.5% desert sand, and 42.5% biochar. This formulation demonstrated a high hydrogen adsorption capacity and good nickel dispersion, in addition to a significant increase in the material’s surface area compared with a catalyst based solely on sand and nickel.

Initial tests demonstrated the effectiveness of the developed catalyst in methane decomposition for hydrogen production, achieving a methane conversion rate of 38% at temperatures between 500 and 600°C. These findings provide initial scientific evidence of the material’s potential to support hydrogen production processes, while further studies are required to evaluate its long-term stability, durability, and efficiency.

Prof. Mohammed Noor Al Tarawneh, Co-Researcher from the Department of Chemical and Petroleum Engineering at UAEU, said: “This study demonstrates how locally available resources can be transformed into advanced materials with potential applications in clean energy. By combining desert sand with date-pit waste, we developed a catalyst that is relatively simple to prepare, demonstrates promising performance, and offers opportunities for further development.”

Prof. Al Tarawneh added: “The significance of this study lies not only in the formulation we developed, but also in the systematic methodology used to identify it among dozens of formulations. This approach could be extended to other metals and naturally available materials, opening new possibilities for developing more sustainable catalysts and reducing reliance on high-cost materials.”

In the next phase of the research, the team plans to investigate the catalyst’s ability to maintain its performance over longer operating periods, assess its potential for reuse, and evaluate its behaviour under different operating conditions. These studies will help determine its suitability for potential scientific and practical applications.

The research reflects the United Arab Emirates University’s commitment to advancing scientific research. It also highlights the University’s efforts to develop innovative solutions at the intersection of clean energy and the circular economy by reusing agricultural waste and leveraging locally available resources to produce high-value functional materials.