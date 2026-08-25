UAE welcomes US removal of Syria from the State Sponsors of Terrorism List

ABU DHABI, 25th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has welcomed the decision by the United States to remove the Syrian Arab Republic from the list of State Sponsors of Terrorism, regarding it as a positive step in support of Syria’s stability and prosperity.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its appreciation for US President Donald Trump’s efforts in taking this step, which will create broader prospects for revitalizing the economy and attracting investment, and enhance Syria’s integration into the global economy, thereby contributing to strengthening security, stability, and prosperity in the country.

The Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s steadfast support for all efforts aimed at fulfilling the aspirations of the Syrian people for security, stability, peaceful coexistence, and sustainable development.