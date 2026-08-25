13th International Family Medicine Conference & Exhibition opens in Dubai

DUBAI, 25th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The 13th edition of the International Family Medicine Conference & Exhibition (IFM 2026) opened today at Dubai World Trade Centre.

The three-day event focuses on the latest developments in family medicine and healthcare, bringing together more than 900 professionals and participants from 10 countries, alongside leading experts and specialists in the field. The event provides a platform for exploring the latest developments and practices that can advance healthcare systems and strengthen prevention and community health.

The conference brings together more than 45 speakers for a scientific programme comprising over 18 scientific sessions and the presentation of more than 70 scientific posters, with participants eligible to earn 21 CME credits.

Amb. Prof. Abdulsalam AlMadani, Chairman of the International Family Medicine Conference & Exhibition (IFM), Chairman of the Global Scientific Family Medicine Alliance (GSFMA), Roving Ambassador of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM) for the GCC Region, said: "Family medicine is more than the starting point of a patient's journey through the healthcare system; it is the foundation of community health and sustainable healthcare systems.

The more we invest in prevention, early detection, and an enduring physician-patient relationship built on knowledge and trust, the greater our ability to move from treating illness to protecting health before it deteriorates. This is where the importance of the International Family Medicine Conference & Exhibition lies, as a platform that brings together expertise, knowledge, and innovation, and advances more proactive and integrated models of care that place people and their quality of life at the heart of the healthcare system."

In her opening address, Dr Ibtesam Al Bastaki, Chairperson of the Scientific Committee of the International Family Medicine Conference & Exhibition (IFM 2026), emphasised the importance of adopting an integrated, proactive approach centred on prevention, early detection, and improving patients' quality of life.

Dr. Al Bastaki said: "The healthcare sector is undergoing rapid transformation that requires more integrated and flexible models of care delivery. Family medicine lies at the heart of these transformations, serving as the first point of contact between patients and the healthcare system. Through the conference, we highlight the latest scientific evidence and innovative practices that can strengthen family physicians' capabilities and enable them to provide more comprehensive, patient-centred care."

Presented through a single scientific track, the conference offers a diverse programme exploring new horizons across a range of health topics, including wearable devices and artificial intelligence, travel medicine, brain performance, longevity and brain health, psoriasis, aesthetic and functional medicine, cardiometabolic diseases, the role of the TKTL1 enzyme in cancer detection, gut health, women's health, drug addiction, diabetes and obesity, functional and integrative medicine in family medicine, health, climate, and migration, and irritable bowel syndrome and small intestinal bacterial overgrowth.

Alongside this scientific programme, an accompanying specialised exhibition features several leading international organisations in healthcare and medical technology, including American Hospital Dubai, Seers Tech, and Omron. Complementing this industry showcase, the conference also presents a selection of scientific research conducted by physicians and students, offering a platform for knowledge exchange and the presentation of the latest innovations and solutions in the healthcare sector.

The first day features several specialised sessions, including "One Enzyme, Multiple Answers: TKTL1 in Cancer Detection," which examines a blood-based test measuring the expression of the TKTL1 enzyme. The session highlights its potential to detect cancer-related metabolic changes, facilitate early detection, monitor treatment response, and assess the likelihood of disease recurrence.

Another session, titled "Digital Arrhythmia Detection & AI-Enabled Screening in Primary Care," presents the latest advances in digital electrocardiography and wearable technologies. It also examines the role of artificial intelligence and continuous remote monitoring in enabling early detection of cardiac arrhythmias, supporting clinical decision-making, and strengthening preventive care.

The conference also features a session titled "Functional Medicine: Evidence-Based Approaches in Family Practice," which examines ways to integrate evidence-based functional medicine principles into primary care, with a focus on personalised care, prevention, and improving long-term health outcomes.

The first day also includes a session by Dr. Matthew Tracey, “Autism and ADHD”. The session presents the latest evidence-based approaches to early identification, assessment, and management of these conditions, with a focus on early diagnosis, multidisciplinary care, and the development of individualised support plans for children, adolescents, and their families.

The International Family Medicine Conference & Exhibition (IFM 2026) underscores the importance of continuing to advance family medicine practices and strengthen the exchange of knowledge and expertise among professionals, supporting the adoption of innovative solutions and more integrated approaches to healthcare that contribute to higher-quality services and improved health outcomes for communities.

The International Family Medicine Conference & Exhibition (IFM) is organised by IINDEX Conferences and Exhibitions Org., a member of INDEX Holding, which has extensive experience organising some of the region's leading medical and scientific events. Through these conferences, INDEX continues its mission of supporting scientific and medical advancement and strengthening Dubai's position as a leading global destination for innovation and knowledge in healthcare.