German business sentiment rises more than expected in August, Ifo survey finds

BERLIN, 25th August, 2026 (WAM) -- German business morale grew more ​than expected in August, a survey showed ‌on Tuesday, adding to signs that Europe's largest economy is on track for a long-awaited recovery.

The Ifo institute said ​its business climate index rose to 88.8 in ​August from a slightly upwardly revised 86.7 in July.

"Despite the renewed rise in energy prices, the ​German economy is recovering," Ifo President Clemens Fuest said as quoted by Reuters.

Germany's gross domestic product grew by 0.3% in the second quarter of ​2026 compared with the previous quarter, slightly above ​last month's preliminary reading of 0.2%, statistics office data showed ‌on ⁠Tuesday.

This data, together with Ifo's increase, further firms up tentative signs of a recovery in Germany's languishing economy, following a stronger-than-expected rise in investor morale ​last week, as ​well as exports ⁠and industrial production that beat expectations in June.

Economic expectations in the Ifo ​survey also rose, to 89.1 in August ​from ⁠86.8 in July.