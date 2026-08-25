UAE Rugby boosts national teams ecosystem through partnership with Hamilton Sport Science

DUBAI, 25th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Rugby Federation and Hamilton Sport Science on Tuesday signed a two-year sponsorship and performance partnership at the Federation's headquarters in the National Olympic Committee.

The agreement aims to elevate the physical readiness, physiological monitoring, and overall performance of UAE national rugby team players.

The signing ceremony was attended on behalf of the Federation by Saud Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Board Member, and Hazem Hassan, Acting Executive Director. Representing Hamilton Sport Science was Tyler Hamilton, Founder and Owner, alongside members of the technical and administrative staff.

The agreement aligns with the UAE Rugby Federation’s commitment to developing its national team preparation framework by leveraging modern sports science and physical conditioning methods. This initiative enhances player readiness for upcoming regional and international competitions while establishing an integrated, sustainable sports performance system.

Under the partnership, Hamilton Sport Science will deliver a comprehensive suite of specialized services, including:

Custom strength and conditioning programs delivered via a dedicated smart application.

Periodic performance metric assessments.

Quarterly evaluations of body composition and hydration levels.

Specialized educational workshops covering nutrition, recovery, and injury prevention.

Comprehensive individualized nutritional analyses and match-week nutrition protocols.

Saud Al Nuaimi, Board Member of the UAE Rugby Federation, noted: "Player development and high-performance readiness are fundamental pillars for the future of UAE rugby. Recently, the Federation has focused on establishing strategic partnerships with specialized entities to serve the sport, advance our national teams, and provide the best resources to help our players reach peak readiness and performance."

Al Nuaimi added: "We believe rugby development extends beyond on-field technical training; it requires an integrated ecosystem encompassing physical preparation, nutrition, recovery, injury prevention, and modern sports science. This is why we focus on building high-value partnerships with experienced organizations capable of helping us achieve these goals."

He concluded: "Our partnership with Hamilton Sport Science ensures our national team players receive world-class physical preparation, monitoring, and educational support. We will continue pursuing agreements and partnerships that elevate our players and technical staff, strengthen our readiness for upcoming domestic and international commitments, and build a sustainable sports performance framework aligned with global standards."

Tyler Hamilton, Founder and Owner of Hamilton Sport Science, stated: "We are thrilled to partner with the UAE Rugby Federation and bring our advanced sports science infrastructure to national team players. By equipping athletes with advanced tracking tools, tailored programming, and professional nutritional guidance, we aim to unlock new levels of athletic potential and support the long-term growth of rugby in the region."