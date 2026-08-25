Dubai’s private education sector expands with new institutions opening across the emirate

DUBAI, 25th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s private education sector continues to grow, with 26 new private education institutions set to open during the 2026-27 academic year.

The new openings include 17 private early childhood centres (ECCs), seven schools, and two international higher education institutions. The new schools will add nearly 17,000 new seats, and ECCs will add more than 1,700 seats to Dubai’s private education sector.

The new institutions will expand choice for learners and families and support the Education 33 Strategy’s goals of improving access to high-quality education and strengthening Dubai’s position as one of the world’s leading education destinations.

Dubai’s private education landscape continues to show resilience, recording annual growth of 4.6% across early childhood education, schools and higher education over the past three academic years, despite the exceptional circumstances experienced during the 2025-26 academic year.

Continued investment and expansion by education providers, along with the opening of internationally recognised institutions, continue to contribute to the development of Dubai’s private education sector.

Dubai also continues to attract educators from around the world. The number of teachers working in the emirate’s private education sector has grown by 17.5% over the past three academic years, reinforcing Dubai’s reputation as a destination for education professionals and supporting the delivery of high-quality learning experiences for students.

Aisha Miran, Director General of Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), said: “The continued growth of Dubai's private education sector reflects the trust that learners, families, educators and investors place in Dubai as a destination for high-quality education. Every new early childhood centre, school and higher education institution expands opportunities for learners at every stage of their educational journey and contributes to our shared ambition to build one of the world's best education systems.

“Through the Education 33 Strategy, we are creating an education ecosystem that offers greater choice, nurtures talent, attracts world-class institutions, and equips learners with the knowledge, skills and values they need to thrive in the future, in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, and the emirate’s social and economic priorities.”

The early childhood sector will see further expansion, with 17 new ECCs offering a range of curricula, including the UK’s Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS), Montessori, Ontario, French, and Indian curricula, providing families with greater choice and expanding access to quality early learning close to home.

Over the last three years, 87 new early childhood centres opened in Dubai, with a 2.6% growth in enrolment.

Seven new private schools – four offering the UK curriculum and three the International Baccalaureate – will add 16,846 new places, expanding choice for learners and families across the city. The new schools include Dubai campuses of renowned British schools including Harrow International School Dubai, Queen Elizabeth’s School Dubai Sports City, and Rugby School Dubai.

Over the last three years, Dubai’s private school sector added 21 new schools, with a 3.1% growth in enrolment.

Higher education choices will also be strengthened with the opening of two globally recognised universities. Peking University HSBC Business School will launch its MBA and EMBA programmes (ranked 47th globally in QS ratings) in January 2027, and the American University of Beirut’s Dubai campus will open in September 2026, further strengthening Dubai’s position as a global hub for higher education and research.

Eleven new higher education institutions opened over the last three years, with a 29% growth in enrolment.