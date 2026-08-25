Dubai Municipality becomes first government entity globally to receive certification for climate-resilient stormwater systems

DUBAI, 25th August, 2026 (WAM) - Dubai Municipality has received international certification for compliance with the global ISO 24566 standard on the management of stormwater services for adaptation to climate change impacts, becoming the first government entity worldwide to achieve the certification.

The achievement reinforces Dubai Municipality’s leadership in developing resilient and efficient stormwater drainage infrastructure and reflects the directives of Dubai’s wise leadership to develop integrated and sustainable infrastructure that supports the emirate’s future readiness.

It also demonstrates the Municipality’s commitment to strengthening Dubai’s preparedness for climate-related changes and their potential impacts through a highly efficient drainage system that supports community safety, service continuity and quality of life for residents and visitors.

The certification follows Dubai Municipality’s development and implementation of an integrated framework for assessing climate-related changes and associated risks. The framework strengthens the ability of stormwater drainage systems to respond to current challenges and adapt to future conditions through proactive planning and evidence-based decision-making.

This approach supports the planning, design, operation and maintenance of drainage infrastructure while enhancing the continuity and efficiency of vital services under changing climate conditions.

Eng. Adel Mohammed Al Marzouqi, CEO of the Waste and Sewerage Agency at Dubai Municipality, said the achievement reflects the Municipality’s continued efforts to translate the vision of Dubai’s leadership into tangible outcomes that enhance quality of life across the emirate. It also demonstrates the technical and organisational maturity of Dubai’s stormwater drainage infrastructure and its ability to address climate-related risks through a systematic and proactive approach.

Al Marzouqi said: “The adoption and implementation of ISO 24566 strengthen our operational and field capabilities by establishing systematic methodologies for addressing the impacts of climate change. Our approach is based on proactive planning and the effective use of accurate data to enhance operational efficiency and ensure the continuity and sustainability of services for residents.

“We are proud of this achievement, which adds to the international standards implemented by Dubai Municipality to strengthen institutional performance and support the continued development of resilient and future-ready infrastructure.”

The achievement aligns with the strategic directions of the UAE and Dubai to accelerate climate action and advance environmental sustainability, supporting national climate neutrality objectives.

The international standard provides a systematic framework for identifying risks associated with changing rainfall patterns, assessing their potential impacts and developing engineering and operational measures to strengthen the long-term performance and resilience of stormwater drainage networks.