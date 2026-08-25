Emirati Women’s Forum 2026 kicks off tomorrow, bringing together ministers, senior officials and local experts

DUBAI, 25th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirati Women’s Forum 2026, organised by the Dubai Women Establishment, will take place tomorrow (Thursday, 27 August) at Madinat Jumeirah.

The Forum coincides with the UAE’s celebration of Emirati Women’s Day, held this year under the theme ‘We Emerge Stronger and Better’, launched by H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the ‘Mother of the Nation’, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.

The second edition of the Forum, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE and Chairman of the Presidential Court, President of the UAE Gender Balance Council (UAE GBC), President of the Dubai Women Establishment (DWE), brings together ministers and senior officials from government and semi-government entities, as well as private-sector leaders, and features a series of panel discussions and workshops. The Forum serves as Dubai’s main official event marking Emirati Women’s Day.

The Forum’s programme includes seven keynote and panel sessions, along with six workshops exploring Emirati women’s contributions across sectors and highlighting leading institutional practices, policies and initiatives.

On this occasion, H.H. Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed said the Emirati Women’s Forum 2026 reflects the UAE’s longstanding commitment to supporting women and strengthening their role as key partners in the country’s development and future.

She highlighted the importance of investing in women’s knowledge, skills and capabilities to prepare them for emerging opportunities in future-focused sectors.

She added that, for the second consecutive year, the Forum provides a platform for dialogue and future-focused thinking, generating ideas that build on the achievements of Emirati women and create new opportunities, in line with the UAE’s ambitions for a more competitive, innovative and sustainable future.

Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Women Establishment, said the Forum brings together decision-makers, leaders, national talent, institutions and private-sector representatives through a comprehensive programme designed to foster dialogue on priorities that can advance Emirati women’s participation in development and expand their contribution across sectors.

Mona Al Marri added that Dubai Women Establishment is committed to making the Forum a platform for generating insights, sharing expertise and building partnerships, supporting national efforts to create new opportunities for Emirati women and enabling them to make a lasting impact across sectors.

Naeema Ahli, CEO of the Dubai Women Establishment, said the UAE leadership’s continued support for women’s empowerment is enabling Emirati women to reach new levels of leadership and impact across sectors, including future-focused fields such as technology, artificial intelligence, space and renewable energy. She stressed the importance of strengthening women’s representation in leadership, policymaking and decision-making.

She added that the Forum’s diverse agenda addresses the opportunities and skills women need to strengthen their presence and impact in emerging sectors, while providing a platform to exchange experiences and best practices.

Reflecting on Dubai Women Establishment’s 20-year journey, Her Excellency Naeema Ahli said the organisation is focused on building on its achievements and turning successful experiences into lasting impact, in line with the UAE’s vision for the future.

The Forum will feature a plenary session titled ‘We Emerge Stronger and Better’, inspired by this year’s Emirati Women’s Day theme. Sheikha Lubna bint Khalid Al Qasimi will share her experience as the first Emirati woman to serve as a UAE government minister, offering her perspective on the opportunities available to future generations and the values and knowledge that can equip them for the future.

Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of Education, will speak at a plenary session titled ‘Women Shaping Generations and Building the Future’, exploring the role of education in developing national talent and nurturing innovative and future-ready minds. Meanwhile, Maryam bint Ahmed Al Hammadi, Minister of State and Secretary-General of the UAE Cabinet, will join another session, ‘National Vision: Creating Opportunities for Emirati Women’ highlighting how visionary leadership, policies, legislation and government strategies have helped create an enabling environment for Emirati women to expand their roles and contributions across sectors.

Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, will speak at a plenary session titled ‘Emirati Women and the Future’, exploring the impact of technology and artificial intelligence on the future of job market, the opportunities and skills emerging across future-focused sectors, and how organisations can help prepare Emirati women for this next phase.

Rafia Al Abbar, Senior Vice President and Head of Human Resources at DIB, and Fatima Mohammed Al Joker, Senior Legal Advisor and Chairperson of the Women’s Committee at DEWA, will speak during a panel discussion titled ‘Emirati Women: Leadership and Impact in Vital Sectors’, discussing workplace practices that support female talent and leadership and the role of human capital, governance and talent development in building future leaders.

A session titled ‘Dubai…. The City of Ambition and Opportunities’ will feature Issam Kazim, CEO - Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, who will highlight Dubai’s global success and the role of Emirati women in strengthening its competitiveness and global standing.

The Forum will also feature a panel discussion titled ‘Cities of the Future … and Quality of Life’, with Eng. Sanaa ِAl Aleeli, Director of Urban Planning and Quality of life Department at Dubai Municipality, and Eng. Shaikha AlShaikh, Director of Infrastructure and Urban Planning Affairs Department at RTA, exploring inclusive urban development, quality of life and government collaboration in implementing Dubai’s Quality of Life Strategy 2033.

In addition to the main sessions, the Forum will feature six specialised workshops held in collaboration with DEWA, Dubai Culture, Dubai Islamic Academy, Dubai Media Academy at Dubai Media Incorporated, DMCC and the New Economy Academy. The workshops will explore women’s roles and achievements across key fields, including sustainability, innovation, finance, media, negotiation, entrepreneurship, culture and the arts.

The Forum’s partners include the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) as Strategic Partner; Dubai Culture and Arts Authority as Cultural Partner; the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai Municipality and DIB as Key Partners; and Dubai Media Incorporated as Media Partner. The Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) and the Dubai Business Women Council have joined as Supporting Partners, while Hills Advertising is the Advertising Partner.