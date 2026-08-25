RTA completes traffic improvements at six school-zone locations to enhance traffic flow and safety

DUBAI, 25th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) completed numerous traffic improvements at six school-zone locations during summer season , benefiting more than 10 schools across Dubai.

The strategic initiative forms part of RTA’s efforts to enhance connectivity between residential, educational and development areas, while providing safe and convenient access for students, parents and school staff. It also contributes to improving the quality of life for residents and visitors across Dubai.

The improvements were carried out during the summer break to minimise disruption to daily traffic and take advantage of lower traffic volumes. This enabled RTA to accelerate delivery, limit the impact on road users and ensure the highest safety standards at the targeted locations.

The works covered several school zones across Dubai, including Wadi Al Safa 4, Al Barsha, Umm Al Sheif, Dubai Motor City, Dubai Studio City and Al Sufouh. The traffic solutions implemented around schools included the construction of a new road linking Al Qudra Road and Hessa Street via Dubai Motor City and Dubai Studio City. The new road facilitates access to and from GEMS Metropole School – Motor City. Additional parking spaces were also provided for Horizon International School in Umm Al Sheif, increasing its parking capacity by 100%.

The works also included improvements to the entrances and exits of the service road adjacent to Al Barsha South schools complex, as well as at-grade improvements around The International School of Choueifat – Dubai in Al Sufouh.

RTA also upgraded the road near GEMS Winchester School – Dubai in Wadi Al Safa 4 and introduced safety and traffic-calming measures in areas surrounding the schools. These improvements help streamline the movement of teachers, school-bus drivers and parents, while enhancing safety for all road users across Dubai.

RTA urges school-bus drivers and parents to follow traffic-safety procedures when dropping off and collecting students from school. This includes using designated pick-up and drop-off areas, avoiding random stopping or parking in spaces reserved for People of Determination or emergency vehicles, stopping when school buses display warning signs or signals, remaining alert to student movement around schools, reducing speed, and complying with traffic signs and signals. These practices help provide a safe, accident-free environment around schools.