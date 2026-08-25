DIHAD 2026: Suqia’s projects benefit 15 million people in 37 countries

DUBAI, 25th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the umbrella of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia UAE) is participating in the Dubai International Humanitarian Aid & Development Conference & Exhibition (DIHAD 2026), taking place from 24 to 26 August at the Dubai World Trade Centre. This year’s event is held under the theme ‘Humanitarianism in Transition: Shaping the Future of Humanitarian Action’.

At its stand, Suqia UAE is showcasing its sustainable humanitarian initiatives and projects that provide safe drinking water to communities in need around the world. It is also highlighting the role of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award in fostering innovation and developing sustainable solutions to address water scarcity challenges.

“Suqia UAE embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to create a sustainable humanitarian and developmental impact that improves the quality of life of the most vulnerable communities around the world. To date, Suqia’s projects have benefited around 15 million people in 37 countries through sustainable initiatives and solutions that improve access to safe drinking water,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Suqia UAE.

“Our participation in DIHAD 2026 aligns with our efforts to forge new partnerships with humanitarian, development and research institutions to enhance the sustainable impact of humanitarian projects, harness innovation and technology to develop practical and sustainable solutions that strengthen water security and support the creation of scalable solutions to address growing water challenges,” added Al Tayer.

Mohammed Abdulkareem Alshamsi, Acting Executive Director of Suqia, said: “DIHAD provides an important platform for exchanging expertise with humanitarian and development institutions, innovators and solution providers from around the world. Our participation also gives us the opportunity to promote the fifth cycle of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award, encouraging innovators, institutions and research centres to develop impactful and globally scalable solutions.”

As part of the DIHAD conference programme, Alshamsi will participate in a panel discussion titled ‘Sustaining Humanity: Building a Resilient Humanitarian Ecosystem’. The session will explore ways to enhance the sustainability of humanitarian work and build ecosystems that are better equipped to adapt to future changes and challenges.

During the exhibition, Suqia UAE is also promoting the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award, which offers a total prize pool of USD 1 million. The award encourages individuals, organisations and research centres to develop innovative technologies for the production, distribution, desalination and purification of water using renewable energy. The fifth cycle of the award is open for submissions until 30 September 2026.