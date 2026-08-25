Extreme weather affects Europe's crops, fodder supply as efforts continue to adapt agriculture to climate change

BRUSSELS, 25th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Persistent heat and lack of rainfall in the past two months are affecting summer crops and fodder supply across western and central Europe, according to the latest MARS bulletin of the European Commission's Joint Research Centre (JRC).

The strongest impacts are being reported in France, southern Germany, northern and central Italy, Austria, Czechia, Slovakia, Hungary and western Romania. High temperatures combined with a lack of rain have affected crops and fodder supply, and limited irrigation water has further intensified the stress in several regions.

In Benelux countries, Slovenia and Croatia, hot and dry conditions reduced yield expectations for summer crops, particularly maize. Meanwhile, fodder supply is a concern across large parts of western and central Europe, with persistent heat and drought having reduced pasture availability and biomass accumulation.

Published every month, the JRC MARS bulletin assists the European Commission in monitoring agricultural conditions and responding to the difficulties farmers are facing. The Commission remains committed to supporting farmers so they can continue to provide affordable, high-quality food. This is where the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) plays a key role to make agriculture more resilient and better adapted to climate change by supporting farming practices that strengthen resilience and more sustainable methods. The CAP supports investments in efficient irrigation, climate-resilient infrastructure, water-saving technologies and better water management, and supports the shift to more climate resilient crops. More information on how the Commission is helping farmers can be found online.

Commissioner for Agriculture and Food, Christophe Hansen, said: “This summer has been particularly difficult for farmers across the EU. Drought and extreme heat are putting crops, fodder, livestock, and farmers' incomes under increasing pressure. We are closely and actively monitoring the developments, gaining insights of the impact directly from the ground. These events are a reminder that we must prepare for a future in which extreme weather becomes more frequent. We need to support farmers today while making European agriculture more resilient for tomorrow.”