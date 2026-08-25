Egypt’s Smouha Club crowned champions of Fatima Bint Mubarak Academy Volleyball Cup for Ladies 2026

ABU DHABI, 25th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Smouha Club from Egypt were crowned champions of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Academy Volleyball Cup for Ladies 2026 after a 3-0 victory over the Fatima Bint Mubarak Academy Volleyball Team in the final, held yesterday at the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy in Abu Dhabi.

The tournament was held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the ‘Mother of the Nation’, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, and under the directives of Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy, and Chairwoman of Abu Dhabi Ladies Club and Al Ain Ladies Club.

Dr. Omniyat Al Hajri, Vice Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy, crowned the top three teams, with Egypt’s Smouha Club taking first place, the Fatima Bint Mubarak Academy Team finishing second, and Egypt’s 6th of October Club securing third place.

The tournament featured six teams representing five countries: Salwa Al Sabah from Kuwait, Wadi Finan from Jordan, 6th of October Club and Smouha Club from Egypt, Police Club from Syria, alongside the Fatima Bint Mubarak Academy team, representing the UAE.

Dr. Omniyat Al Hajri, Vice Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy, said: “We congratulate Smouha Club from Egypt on winning the Fatima Bint Mubarak Academy Volleyball Cup for Ladies 2026 and commend all the participating teams for their performances throughout the tournament. The competition brought together teams from across the region, giving the players the opportunity to compete at a high level and test themselves against different opponents. The Academy remains committed to providing competitive opportunities that support the continued growth of women’s sport.”

The tournament forms part of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy’s efforts to expand opportunities for women’s sporting competition. By hosting tournaments that bring together teams from across the region, the Academy provides female athletes with opportunities to compete, develop and test themselves at different levels. These efforts support the growth of women’s sport in the UAE and reflect the leadership’s vision of empowering women and supporting their participation in sport.