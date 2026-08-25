Hasher bin Maktoum opens 31st edition of Dubai International Pharmaceuticals & Technologies Conference & Exhibition

DUBAI, 25th August, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Incorporated, today inaugurated the 31st edition of the Dubai International Pharmaceuticals and Technologies Conference and Exhibition (DUPHAT 2026), the largest global gathering of its kind for pharmaceutical companies in the Middle East and Africa.

Held at Dubai World Trade Centre, the event welcomes more than 25,000 visitors and participants from 85 countries and continues until 27 August.

H.H. Sheikh Hasher was accompanied by Dr. Alawi Alsheikh Ali, Director General of Dubai Health Authority, Dr. Amer Sharif, Chief Executive Officer - Dubai Health, President of MBRU and Member - Dubai Health Board of Directors, and Ambassador Prof. Abdulsalam AlMadani, Chairman of DUPHAT and the DUPHAT International Scientific Council (DISC), Roving Ambassador of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM) for the GCC Region, in addition to heads of participating delegations, prominent pharmaceutical industry leaders from around the world, senior representatives of elite pharmaceutical manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors, as well as pharmacists, specialists and decision-makers.

DUPHAT 2026 brings together leading specialists, experts, and decision makers from across the pharmaceutical sector through a comprehensive range of specialised segments spanning pharmaceuticals, parapharmaceuticals, vitamins, supplements, nutrition and technology.

Held alongside DUPHAT, VITASHOW Dubai showcases the latest innovations in dietary supplements and provides industry leaders with a platform to present innovative products and developments across this growing sector. The exhibition also attracts broad international participation. This year, VITASHOW’s offering has expanded to include a new conference dedicated to clinical nutrition, the VITASHOW Dubai Nutrition Conference, further enhancing the scope and diversity of the scientific programme.

DUPHAT 2026 features more than 1,100 brands, alongside 104 scientific sessions and 12 workshops, in addition to 400 scientific posters presented by university students.

Amb. Prof. Abdulsalam AlMadani said, “DUPHAT 2026 reflects the continued growth of the pharmaceutical industry and underscores the importance of providing a platform that brings together the sector’s various components under one roof, from pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals to technology, vitamins, supplements, and nutrition. This year, we have expanded both participation and scientific content to keep pace with the sector’s rapid developments, enabling specialists, experts, and decision-makers to exchange knowledge, explore the latest solutions and technologies, and build new partnerships. The broad international participation at DUPHAT also reflects the UAE’s growing position as a global hub for the pharmaceutical industry and healthcare innovation, as well as Dubai’s role in bringing together stakeholders from across the global ecosystem to strengthen collaboration and drive the sector forward.”

DUPHAT 2026 has received official support from the Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE), underscoring the event’s importance as a platform that brings together regulatory authorities, industry representatives, and experts to discuss the future and continued development of the pharmaceutical sector.

This support reflects the EDE’s commitment to strengthening collaboration with the pharmaceutical industry, advancing regulatory development, encouraging innovation and investment in pharmaceutical manufacturing, and enhancing supply chain readiness. These efforts contribute to the growth of a more integrated pharmaceutical sector that is better equipped to respond to global developments. The support also forms part of the Establishment’s efforts to advance scientific and professional standards across the sector and enhance the availability of medicines that meet high standards of quality, safety, and efficacy.

Dr. Farida AlKhaja, Senior Adviser, Pharmacy and Ancillary Services, Dubai Health, and Head of Scientific Programme, said, “The DUPHAT 2026 agenda is designed to keep pace with the rapid transformations taking place across the sector through a diverse scientific programme that explores the latest developments in pharmaceutical manufacturing, innovation, and advanced technologies, while also supporting the education and professional development of pharmacists and specialists. Through this event, we continue to advance scientific excellence and build stronger bridges of collaboration between experts and international institutions, contributing to a more advanced and sustainable future for the pharmacy sector.”

Among the key highlights of DUPHAT 2026 is the Pharma Leadership Forum, organised in collaboration between the Emirates Drug Establishment and the Dubai Health Authority, reflecting the UAE’s commitment to strengthening collaboration between regulatory authorities and the pharmaceutical industry and advancing strategic dialogue on the future of the sector.

The forum focuses on several key areas, including regulatory transformation, pharmaceutical innovation, and supply chain excellence. It also serves as an exclusive platform bringing together CEOs, directors general, government officials, and senior executives from leading pharmaceutical institutions and companies to explore future trends and strengthen partnerships between regulators and industry.

For more than three decades, DUPHAT has evolved alongside the transformations shaping the pharmaceutical industry, strengthening its position as one of the region’s leading specialised platforms. The event attracts broad international participation and brings together stakeholders from across the sector, including companies, manufacturers, distributors, pharmacists, specialists, and decision makers.

DUPHAT enables companies and institutions to showcase their latest products, technologies, and solutions, while providing professionals with opportunities to explore scientific advances and industry developments, exchange knowledge and expertise, and build professional relationships and partnerships. In doing so, the event supports greater collaboration and contributes to the continued growth of the pharmaceutical industry across the Middle East and Africa.

With continued population growth, the advancement of healthcare systems, and improving standards of living across the region, the pharmaceutical industry continues to establish itself as a promising sector for investment and growth, driven by rising demand for medicines and healthcare solutions and the evolving needs of regional markets.

DUPHAT reflects the rapid developments shaping the pharmaceutical sector across the region by highlighting the components of the pharmaceutical industry, from the upstream to downstream operations, in line with market trends and with a focus on expanding opportunities for engagement and collaboration among industry stakeholders.

Five specialised segments reflect this diversity at DUPHAT 2026, providing comprehensive coverage of the pharmaceutical industry and its related fields.

Covering branded, generic, and specialised medicines, this segment brings together leading manufacturers, distributors, and buyers, providing opportunities to explore the latest products, establish strategic partnerships, and gain insight into key trends and developments shaping the pharmaceutical industry.

This segment covers a broad range of products, from over-the-counter (OTC) medicines to cosmetics and personal care products. It provides a specialised environment that enables companies to expand their market presence, reach new customer segments, and explore opportunities for growth and expansion.

This segment focuses on the various stages of pharmaceutical manufacturing, packaging, and processing, showcasing the latest machinery, equipment, and advanced technologies, including automation solutions and precision technologies. It highlights their role in enhancing efficiency and quality, accelerating production processes, and strengthening the sector’s competitiveness.

This segment connects leading products across vitamins, dietary supplements, functional foods and beverages, and other nutraceutical products with markets across the Middle East and Africa. It responds to the sector’s rapid growth and aligns with the increasing focus on health and wellness in Dubai and worldwide.

Recognising the growing role of startups in driving innovation and economic growth, DUPHAT provides startups operating across health technology, biotechnology, and pharmaceuticals with a global platform to showcase their innovations, scale their businesses, and strengthen their market presence, while providing access to three essential pillars of growth: funding, partnerships, and credibility.

The UAE pharmaceutical market generated revenue of $5 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $8 billion by 2033, representing a compound annual growth rate of 6.1% from 2026 to 2033. Conventional drugs based on small molecules constituted the largest revenue-generating molecule segment in 2025.

Meanwhile, biologics and biosimilars based on large molecules are expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, making them the market’s most lucrative molecule segment.

DUPHAT 2026 receives official support from the Emirates Drug Establishment, with the Dubai Health Authority among its supporting organisations, and is organised by INDEX Conferences & Exhibitions Org., a member of INDEX Holding.

DUPHAT also receives support from a number of leading international institutions and associations specialising in pharmacy and pharmaceutical sciences, including the American Pharmacists Association (APhA), the European Society of Clinical Pharmacy (ESCP), the European Federation for Pharmaceutical Sciences (EUFEPS), the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE), the European Society of Oncology Pharmacy (ESOP), the International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP), and the International Association of Therapeutic Drug Monitoring and Clinical Toxicology (IATDMCT).