ADIB’s Board of Directors approves proposal for AED1.75 billion rights issue to support vision 2035 growth ambitions

ABU DHABI, 25th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) has approved a proposal to raise AED1.75 billion through a rights issue, subject to obtaining the necessary shareholder and regulatory approvals, including approval from the Central Bank of the UAE.

Building on ADIB’s strong growth momentum, the proposed rights issue supports the next phase of growth under Vision 2035, while continuing to create sustainable long-term value for shareholders.

Over the past several years, ADIB has delivered healthy and consistent growth, significantly expanding its business and customer franchise while generating market-leading returns and maintaining consistent dividend distributions to shareholders. Momentum remained strong in the first half of 2026, with total assets reaching AED304 billion at the end of the first half, surpassing the AED300 billion milestone for the first time in ADIB’s history, following 24% asset growth in 2025.

This performance reflects the strength of ADIB’s business model and its ability to deliver profitable growth, with return on equity reaching 28% in 2024 and 29% in 2025 and remaining at an industry-leading 28% in the first half of 2026.

The proposed rights issue will comprise 106,383,000 new ordinary shares at an issue price of AED16.45 per share, representing a discount of approximately 28.8% to ADIB’s closing share price of AED23.10 on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange on 24th August 2026.

Eligible shareholders will be entitled to subscribe for approximately one new share for every 34.14 existing ADIB shares held, subject to the final terms and applicable rounding arrangements. The rights issue will provide existing shareholders with the opportunity to participate in ADIB’s next phase of growth and maintain their proportional ownership in the Bank.

ADIB’s major shareholders have confirmed their commitment to participate in the rights issue and subscribe for their respective entitlements, demonstrating their continued confidence in the Bank’s strategy, performance, and long-term growth ambitions.

Jawaan Awaidha Suhail Al Khaili, Chairman of ADIB, said, “ADIB has delivered several years of healthy and consistent growth, supported by the strength of our franchise, market-leading returns and a clear focus on creating value for our shareholders. As we advance Vision 2035, we are building on this momentum and taking ADIB from strength to strength. The proposed rights issue reflects our confidence in the opportunities ahead and in the Bank’s ability to continue delivering sustainable long-term value for our shareholders.”

Mohamed Abdelbary, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADIB, said, “Over recent years, ADIB has demonstrated its ability to deliver strong and profitable growth while generating market-leading returns and maintaining a stable dividend policy. Our return on equity reached 29% in 2025 and remained at an industry-leading 28% in the first half of 2026, reflecting the strength of our business model and disciplined execution. Reaching more than AED300 billion in total assets for the first time is an important milestone for ADIB and reflects the significant progress we have made in growing our business and customer franchise. Vision 2035 provides us with a clear roadmap to build on this momentum and accelerate ADIB’s next phase of growth. The proposed rights issue reflects the opportunities we see ahead and our confidence in the Bank’s long-term growth prospects. Our focus remains on sustaining healthy and profitable growth, deploying capital efficiently and continuing to deliver attractive and sustainable long-term returns for our shareholders.”

The proposed rights issue remains subject to obtaining all required regulatory approvals, including approval from the Central Bank of the UAE, as well as shareholder approvals. Further details will be announced in due course.