Syria condemns Israeli defence minister’s entry into Syrian territory

DAMASCUS, 25th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Syrian Arab Republic on Tuesday condemned the illegal entry by Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz into Syrian territory and his crossing of the country’s international borders, describing the move as a blatant violation of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In a statement carried by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates stressed that the hostile action constitutes a clear provocation and a violation of international law and the U.N. Charter, as well as a breach of the obligations under the 1974 Disengagement Agreement, including respect for the cease-fire lines and the prohibition on crossing them.

Syria called on the international community to assume its legal and political responsibilities and take the necessary measures to compel the Israeli authorities to halt their repeated violations.

It also called for the immediate and full withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces from the Syrian territories they have entered, their return to the disengagement line, and respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic.