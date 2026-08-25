Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday holiday for Ajman Government set for 28 August 2026

AJMAN, 25th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Human Resources of the Ajman Government announced that the holiday marking the Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday for 1448 AH will be observed on Friday, 28th August, 2026, for government entities in the emirate.

Official working hours will resume on Monday, 31st August, 2026.

On the occasion, the department extended its congratulations and greetings to the UAE’s wise leadership, H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, as well as all employees of the Ajman Government and the people of the UAE.

It prayed that the blessed occasion would return to the UAE and its people with goodness, prosperity and blessings.