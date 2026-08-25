Fatima bint Mubarak: UAE remains oasis of goodness, coexistence, inspired by Prophet Muhammad’s noble life

ABU DHABI, 25th August, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), said that the UAE, under its wise leadership, continues to uphold an authentic path rooted in the values of Islam and the strength of social cohesion, reinforcing the foundations of humanitarian and community work and ensuring that the country remains a lasting oasis of goodness and coexistence.

In a statement marking the Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday, Sheikha Fatima said, “With hearts filled with faith, we welcome the anniversary of the birth of the best of mankind and the Seal of the Prophets and Messengers, our Prophet Muhammad, peace and blessings be upon him.

“On this blessed occasion, we stand in reverence before a noble life filled with light and guidance, drawing from it the highest values of compassion, tolerance and humanity that the Prophet instilled in the hearts of the Muslim nation.”

H.H. Sheikha Fatima concluded her statement by praying to Almighty Allah to protect the beloved homeland, preserve its blessings of security, safety and stability, and bring peace and harmony to the entire world.