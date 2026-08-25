Lebanon’s Minister of Culture to deliver keynote address at Arab Media Summit 2026

DUBAI, 25th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Arab Media Summit Organising Committee has announced that Dr. Ghassan Salamé, Minister of Culture of Lebanon, will deliver the keynote address at this year’s Summit, taking place from 15th to 17th September.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, the Arab Media Summit (AMS 2026) will bring together more than 200 prominent media figures from outside the UAE.

AMS 2026 will also convene senior political and media leaders, editors-in-chief, heads of media organisations, content creators, influencers, media technology experts and academics, as well as nearly 10,000 media professionals and industry stakeholders from the UAE and across the Arab world.

Dr. Salamé’s participation carries particular significance given his prominent standing in the Arab world and internationally, and a career spanning government, diplomacy, academia and international affairs.

Dr. Ghassan Salamé currently serves as Lebanon’s Minister of Culture and has held several senior positions within the United Nations. He served as Political Adviser to the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq and as Senior Adviser to former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan. From 2017 to 2020, he served as Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Libya and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya.

Dr. Salamé was the Founding Dean of the Paris School of International Affairs and is Professor of International Relations Emeritus at Sciences Po in Paris. A prominent intellectual, he has authored and edited several books on international relations, peace and conflict.

Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Chairperson of the Arab Media Summit Organising Committee, said, “We are proud to have Dr. Ghassan Salamé participate in the Arab Media Summit. He is an exceptional Arab intellectual and diplomatic figure whose distinguished career reflects a deep understanding of regional affairs, international relations and cultural issues.

“His insights will bring a valuable perspective to the Summit’s discussions and offer audiences an opportunity to hear a vision shaped over decades of experience and through pivotal moments in the history of the Arab region.”

This year, the Arab Media Summit has broadened the scope of its discussions to include prominent thinkers, decision-makers and influential Arab and international figures. Their participation further strengthens the Summit’s position as a leading platform for examining the future of media and its role in understanding and responding to the transformations shaping the region and the world.