Sharjah Civil Defence urges schools to strengthen safety measures

SHARJAH, 26th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Civil Defence has urged school administrations, teaching staff, parents and students to strengthen fire safety and prevention measures ahead of the new academic year.

The authority stressed the importance of embedding safety into daily practices within school environments to protect students and staff and ensure a safe learning environment throughout the academic year.

School administrations were urged to ensure that fire alarm and firefighting systems and extinguishers are operational, with the necessary inspections and maintenance carried out. Emergency exits, evacuation routes and corridors should also remain clear of obstacles that could delay safe evacuation.

The authority called for any safety concerns to be addressed immediately and for fire protection equipment not to be obstructed, disabled or covered.

Schools were also advised to ensure the safe use of electrical appliances and connections, avoid overloading sockets, and stop using damaged wires or equipment showing signs of overheating. Flammable materials should be kept away from heat sources and electrical equipment and stored safely.

Sharjah Civil Defence also emphasised the importance of maintaining evacuation plans, familiarising staff and students with emergency exits, escape routes and designated assembly points, and conducting regular evacuation drills.

Teachers were encouraged to strengthen students’ safety awareness and to provide organised assistance during emergencies, particularly for students who may require additional support.

Students were urged not to tamper with alarms, fire extinguishers or other safety equipment, and to report immediately any smoke, burning smells or other signs of danger to teachers or supervisors.

The authority also highlighted school bus safety, stressing that buses must be checked to ensure no student remains on board after each journey. Parents were encouraged to reinforce safety awareness at home and to urge children to report potential hazards at school or on buses.

Sharjah Civil Defence said that preventing fires and reducing the impact of emergencies requires the commitment of all members of the school community, and called for continued cooperation to promote a culture of prevention and ensure a safe academic year.