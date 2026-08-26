TRENDS Research & Advisory to participate in Moscow International Book Fair as Knowledge Partner

ABU DHABI, 26th August, 2026 (WAM) -- TRENDS Research & Advisory, part of the TRENDS Group, will participate for the first time in the 2026 Moscow International Book Fair as a Knowledge Partner for the 39th edition of the fair, which will be held from 2nd to 6th September at the Gostiny Dvor Exhibition Complex in Moscow.

TRENDS will present more than 500 diverse research publications, along with a collection of scientific series, original and translated books, and economic, political, social, and forward-looking studies.

TRENDS’ participation will include more than four seminars and discussion sessions analysing current international issues, as well as the launch of several new publications and studies. The programme will also feature a series of intellectual meetings and scientific discussions with experts, academics, researchers, and specialists.

TRENDS will also sign several memoranda of understanding and strategic cooperation agreements with Russian academic institutions, think tanks, and institutes. It will hold a series of meetings and discussions with universities and research centres to activate existing cooperation and partnerships.

Mohammed Alsalmi, General Manager of TRENDS Research & Advisory, said the organisation’s first participation in the Moscow International Book Fair as a knowledge partner for the 2026 edition marks a qualitative milestone in TRENDS’ journey toward establishing a culture of scientific research as an effective tool for understanding change and formulating future strategies.

He added that the pavilion not only presents knowledge-based materials but also opens channels for effective and constructive intellectual dialogue, providing an interactive platform for exchanging experiences and perspectives.

Rawdha Al-Marzooqi, Researcher and Director of Distribution and Exhibitions at TRENDS, said that TRENDS' participation in this global event further consolidates its position as one of the most prominent, trusted, and leading intellectual institutions internationally.

Warda Al Menhali, Head of the Organisation Communications Sector at TRENDS, said that TRENDS will organise a series of seminars and panel discussions. These include a seminar titled "The Future of Publishing in the Age of Artificial Intelligence: Protecting Language, Culture, and Creative Identity," a session titled "Can Artificial Intelligence Replace the Writer? Creativity, Originality, and the Future of Human Narrative," and a seminar titled "Artificial Intelligence, Creative Rights, and the Future of Content".

TRENDS will also participate in a session on Self-Publishing as a Source of Ideas and Stories for Creative Industries.

Saif AlNuaimi, Director of Partnerships at TRENDS-Dubai, indicated that TRENDS’ participation will witness the launch of several high-quality books and studies, and will also include announcing the results of a specialised research study conducted in partnership with the Valdai Discussion Club.

Al-Nuaimi noted that TRENDS will also sign several memoranda of understanding and strategic partnership agreements with Russian academic institutions, institutes, and think tanks, including the Institute of Middle Eastern Studies and the Institute of Oriental Studies.

TRENDS will also explore avenues for cooperation with several scientific and knowledge-based entities to enhance intellectual and knowledge-based cooperation and open channels for constructive dialogue with Russian experts and researchers.