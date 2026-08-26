At least 15 infants killed in Islamabad hospital fire

ISLAMABAD, 26th August, 2026 (WAM) -- At least 15 infants were killed when a fire broke out at a state-run hospital in Pakistan's capital Islamabad, triggered by a fault in air conditioning systems, local broadcaster Geo TV reported on Wednesday.
The blaze started around 7 am at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), on the third floor of the hospital's mother and child health ward, the broadcaster said.
There were 16 newborns in the ward when the fire broke out, one of whom was rescued, Geo reported.