At least 15 infants killed in Islamabad hospital fire

ISLAMABAD, 26th August, 2026 (WAM) -- At least 15 infants were killed when a fire broke out at a state-run hospital in Pakistan's capital Islamabad, triggered by a fault in air conditioning systems, local broadcaster Geo TV ​reported on Wednesday.

The blaze started around 7 am at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), on the third floor of the hospital's mother and child health ward, the ‌broadcaster said.

There were 16 newborns in the ward ⁠when the fire broke out, one of whom was rescued, Geo reported.