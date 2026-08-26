Head of Presidential Administration of Uzbekistan keynote speaker at Arab Media Summit 2026

DUBAI, 26th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Saida Mirziyoyeva, Head of the Presidential Administration of Uzbekistan, will deliver a keynote address at the Government Communication Forum to be held on the first day of the Arab Media Summit, scheduled to take place from 15th to 17th September 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, President of the Dubai Press Club, and Chairperson of the Arab Media Summit Organising Committee, welcomed Mirziyoyeva’s participation in Summit, noting that her presence will enrich the summit’s discussions and strengthen dialogue, knowledge exchange and opportunities for collaboration among influential leaders from the region and beyond.

Mirziyoyeva’s participation will highlight Uzbekistan’s experience in government communication, the role of media in advancing development and modernisation, and the importance of institutional communication in building trust, strengthening dialogue with society and driving meaningful impact.

The Arab Media Summit 2026 will feature a diverse range of specialised events, including the Arab Media Forum, the Government Communication Forum, the Arab Youth Media Forum, the Arab Social Media Influencers Summit, the Films Forum, the Games Forum, and the Dubai PodFest, alongside several international media forums.