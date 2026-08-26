UAE advances international sports cooperation at BRICS Sports Ministers’ Meeting in India

NEW DELHI, 26th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE, represented by the Ministry of Sports, participated in the 2026 BRICS Sports Ministers’ Meeting convened in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, India, under the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation, and Sustainability".

Led by Sheikh Suhail bin Butti Al Maktoum, Assistant Undersecretary for the Sports Development and Competitiveness Sector at the Ministry of Sports, the UAE held meetings to advance sports cooperation among BRICS member countries.

The meetings also explored mechanisms for exchanging expertise and best practices across priority areas, including sports technology and innovation, traditional and indigenous sports, athlete exchanges, and cooperation within the sports industry. Another key focus was translating these priorities into clear, actionable frameworks to support stronger collaboration in the next phase.

Sheikh Suhail bin Butti Al Maktoum affirmed that the UAE’s participation in the BRICS Sports Ministers’ Meeting reflects the country’s commitment to advancing international cooperation and to cultivating impactful partnerships that contribute to the sustained growth of the sports sector.

He emphasised the UAE’s conviction in the power of sport to promote development and foster stronger connections within communities.

“The UAE’s vision for the future of sports is anchored in establishing a competitive and sustainable ecosystem that nurtures talent, empowers athletes, advances high-performance pathways, and strengthens the country’s standing on the international stage," he said, adding that the National Sports Strategy 2031 translates this vision into clear priorities, with a clear focus on developing the sector and enhancing its overall efficiency.

He added, “As the global sports sector undergoes rapid transformation, emerging technologies, innovation, sports science and data analytics are becoming increasingly central to shaping the future of sports, and enhancing the performance of athletes and sports organisations. In this regard, BRICS serves as an important platform for sharing knowledge and expertise among nations with diverse capabilities.”

The meetings also examined ways to harness technology and innovation throughout the sports ecosystem – from athlete performance and sports science to management, governance, fan engagement, and sports infrastructure. Participants underscored the need for responsible, ethical, and secure use of emerging technologies, especially in relation to artificial intelligence.

The UAE delegation emphasised the country’s proactive efforts to navigate future transformations in the sports sector through major initiatives and events, including the "World Sports Summit" in Dubai and the "Games of the Future" event in Abu Dhabi. These platforms have brought together decision-makers, experts, athletes, and innovators to explore the influence of emerging technologies on the evolution of sports.

More significantly, participants agreed in principle to establish a "BRICS Sports Technology Working Group," which would facilitate the exchange of institutional best practices, expertise, technical information, and research insights, while exploring opportunities to develop pilot initiatives in areas of shared interests.

The UAE expressed its support for the BRICS Traditional and Indigenous Sports Demonstration Games, scheduled to take place in Ahmedabad, India, on 12th-13th October 2026, and praised ongoing efforts to establish joint mechanisms for documenting sports and facilitating related knowledge exchange.

Another central area of discussion was the potential to broaden cooperation across the sports industry by enhancing connections among manufacturers, technology providers, investors, and relevant institutions across BRICS nations to foster innovation and create new opportunities for partnerships, investment, and growth.

The meeting concluded with the adoption of the Joint Statement of the BRICS Sports Ministers, reaffirming collective commitment to ongoing cooperation under the 2025 Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Physical Culture and Sport, while also strengthening knowledge exchange, capacity-building, and technical cooperation among sports authorities and relevant institutions.

The UAE has reaffirmed its commitment to collaborating closely with fellow BRICS member countries to advance partnerships, exchange knowledge and expertise, and support initiatives that foster more innovative, inclusive, and sustainable sports ecosystems, while reinforcing the role of sports in driving development and strengthening ties between community members.

On the sidelines of the Ministerial Meeting, Sheikh Suhail bin Butti held a series of bilateral meetings with Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Republic of India; Alexey Morozov, Deputy Minister of Sports of the Russian Federation; and several representatives of the participating countries.

These meetings explored ways to build on existing areas of cooperation and identify new partnership opportunities in fields of mutual interest, particularly technology and innovation in the sports sector, as well as the exchange of expertise in capacity-building and talent development.