ADQCC approves development of technical standards for public cleanliness services

ABU DHABI, 26th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (ADQCC) has approved the development of Abu Dhabi Technical Standards for Public Cleanliness Services, aimed at unifying service levels, improving efficiency and enhancing public health, safety and sustainability across the emirate.

The approval came during the Standing Technical Committee for Abu Dhabi Technical Standards' second-quarter meeting for 2026.

The project was approved at the request of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), and with the participation of the Integrated Transport Centre, the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, the Department of Health, the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi, and Tadweer Group.

The standards aim to establish a legally binding technical framework to regulate public cleanliness services, unify service levels, and enhance monitoring, performance measurement and accountability mechanisms, while elevating public health and safety standards.

They also rely on the deployment of modern technologies, including artificial intelligence and data tracking and analysis systems, to provide a smart system for monitoring cleanliness operations and measuring performance in real time.

The new standards will enhance the efficiency of waste management, reduce sources of pollution, preserve natural resources and improve the urban landscape, positively impacting public health and quality of life. They will also support Abu Dhabi’s competitiveness and attractiveness for investment, tourism and business, while further cementing its position as a smart and sustainable city.

Eng. Badr Khamis Al Shumaili, Executive Director of the Conformity and Specifications Services Sector and Chairman of the Standing Technical Committee for Abu Dhabi Technical Standards, said that the development of technical specifications and standards represents a fundamental pillar in supporting comprehensive development, noting that their role extends beyond regulation to enhancing competitiveness, raising sector efficiency, stimulating innovation and achieving sustainability.

Al Shumaili said that the project to develop public cleanliness services standards embodies a model of government integration, combining technical legislation, smart technologies and global best practices to develop more efficient and sustainable services, elevate public health, preserve the environment and enhance quality of life.

He explained that, in partnership with government entities, ADQCC continues to develop the system of technical specifications and standards supporting various economic and developmental sectors, enhancing trust in services and the efficiency of institutional performance, entrenching a culture of quality and excellence, and supporting the competitiveness of Abu Dhabi and the UAE and sustainable development.

Rashed Abdullah Al Kaabi, Acting Executive Director of the Technical Operations Support Sector at DMT, said developing unified standards for public cleanliness services represented a shift towards a regulatory framework based on data and smart monitoring tools, strengthening service providers' compliance and raising public health and safety standards.

The meeting brought together 45 members representing 25 government entities. The committee discussed a number of technical documents, summaries and guidelines, and reviewed the latest developments and recommendations in support of decision-making and the development of legislation in line with global best practices and international standards.