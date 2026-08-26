Five major Arabic concerts set to take over Abu Dhabi stages

ABU DHABI, 26th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Five major concerts will take over Etihad Arena and Space42 Arena in Abu Dhabi between 28th August and 17th October.

Bringing together some of the region’s biggest names, the line-up spans Egyptian pop, heartfelt ballads, electronic remixes of Arabic classics and orchestral performances inspired by the region’s musical heritage.

Fakhry Alsarraj, Director of Abu Dhabi Events Bureau, said, “Abu Dhabi’s stages will come alive with the many sounds and stories of Arabic music. From high-energy pop and shaabi favourites to soulful voices, bold modern interpretations and powerful orchestral arrangements, these concerts offer something for every kind of music lover.

We’re excited to welcome audiences from Abu Dhabi, the UAE and beyond for a season that celebrates the richness, diversity and enduring appeal of Arabic music in all its forms.”