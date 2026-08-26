NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop 3D-printed gastric stent technology

ABU DHABI, 26th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Researchers at New York University Abu Dhabi have developed a new biodegradable, 3D-printed gastric stent.

Named BRIDGE (Biodegradable aRchitected Internal DrainaGE), the device could improve treatment for gastric leaks, a serious complication that can occur following weight-loss surgery.

By combining an advanced internal lattice design with biodegradable materials, the new device more than doubles drainage performance while potentially eliminating the need for a second procedure to remove the stent after healing.

Published in Device, the study used advanced 3D printing to engineer a highly structured internal lattice that improves both flexibility and fluid flow.

Laboratory testing showed the new design achieved up to twice the drainage performance of conventional stents while withstanding bends more than seven times tighter without kinking, helping maintain effective drainage even in complex anatomy.

Parima Phowarasoontorn, Research Assistant in the Ramadi Lab at NYU Abu Dhabi and first author of the study, said, “By combining advanced 3D printing with biodegradable materials, we created a stent that improves drainage while reducing the burden of treatment for patients.”

Khalil Ramadi, Assistant Professor of Bioengineering at NYU Abu Dhabi and Global Network Assistant Professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at the NYU Tandon School of Engineering, said, “This work demonstrates how re-engineering of medical technologies with advanced manufacturing can fundamentally improve their performance.”