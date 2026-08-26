Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club to participate in ADIHEX 2026

ABU DHABI, 26th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club will participate in the International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition – Abu Dhabi (ADIHEX) 2026 as part of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council pavilion.

The Club’s participation will showcase the UAE’s rich maritime heritage, the deep-rooted relationship between Emiratis and the sea, and its leading programmes, traditional races and modern marine sports activities.

It will highlight the importance of the sea in Emirati society and the maritime professions, traditions and skills passed down through generations, while showcasing its efforts to preserve this legacy through events, races and programmes held throughout the year.

The pavilion will explore the history of traditional sailing dhows and their significance in Emirati heritage, including the 22-foot, 43-foot and 60-foot dhow racing categories. These races reflect the lives of the nation’s forefathers and their close connection with the sea, while strengthening national identity and introducing younger generations to traditional marine sports.

Visitors will be able to view photographs, visual materials and informative content documenting the history and development of traditional racing. The display will also highlight the Club’s role in safeguarding the UAE’s maritime traditions, developing modern marine sports, and organising and hosting local and international championships.

The pavilion will introduce visitors to the Kingfish Fishing Competition, an event closely connected to traditional fishing and the UAE’s maritime heritage.

The Club will also showcase its junior and youth programmes and the work of the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club Academy in introducing young people to maritime heritage, identifying promising talent and developing athletes across a range of marine sports.

In modern marine sports, the pavilion will present Team Abu Dhabi’s journey and achievements in international competition. Its success reflects the growth of marine sports in the emirate and the evolution of Abu Dhabi’s deeply rooted maritime legacy into a competitive global presence that continues to uphold national identity.

The Club said that ADIHEX provides an important platform for promoting the UAE’s maritime heritage and strengthening cooperation among sporting, cultural and heritage institutions. Its participation will reinforce the sea’s enduring place in the history, collective memory and culture of Emirati society.