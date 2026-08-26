Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree approving organisational structure of Sharjah Airport

SHARJAH, 26th August, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree approving the general organisational structure of the Sharjah International Airport Authority.

The decree stipulates the approval of the general organisational structure of the Sharjah International Airport Authority.

The Sharjah Executive Council shall issue decisions approving the Authority’s detailed organisational structure and the necessary decisions to implement the decree, including approving the job descriptions and duties of the Authority’s organisational units in accordance with their respective competencies, as well as establishing, merging, or abolishing any organisational units within the departments included in the general organisational structure.