Latifa bint Mohammed to deliver keynote address at Arab Media Summit 2026

DUBAI, 26th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Organising Committee of the Arab Media Summit 2026 announced that H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, will deliver a keynote address during this year’s edition of the Summit.

Scheduled to take place from 15th to 17th September 2026, the Summit will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council.

Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, President of the Dubai Press Club, and Chairperson of the Arab Media Summit Organising Committee, welcomed Sheikha Latifa’s participation in the Summit, highlighting the exceptional value her perspective will bring to discussions on culture, identity, creativity, influence and global positioning.

The Arab Media Summit 2026 will feature a diverse range of specialised events, including the Arab Media Forum, the Government Communication Forum, the Arab Youth Media Forum, the Arab Social Media Influencers Summit, the Films Forum, the Games Forum, and the Dubai PodFest, alongside several international media forums.