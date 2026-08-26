Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City launches integrated multidisciplinary Lupus Clinic

ABU DHABI, 26th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), a subsidiary of PureHealth, has launched an integrated multidisciplinary Lupus Clinic, introducing a single-visit model that enables patients to undergo a comprehensive assessment by a multidisciplinary team and receive a coordinated treatment plan during the same visit, instead of navigating multiple appointments across different specialties over several weeks.

The multidisciplinary team includes rheumatologists, nephrologists, dermatologists, neurologists and haematologists.

A key feature of the clinic is its comprehensive support for women living with lupus who are planning a family. Through a multidisciplinary model, patients can receive specialised pregnancy planning, health risk management and coordinated maternal-foetal care.

Dr. Abdulqader Almessabi, Chief Medical Officer at SSMC, said the model puts the patient at the centre of care and simplifies access to integrated and timely healthcare services, aligning with SSMC's broader commitment to advancing access to autoimmune care in Abu Dhabi.

Dr. Mumtaz Khan, Consultant and Chair of the Rheumatology Division at SSMC, said many patients with lupus spend years searching for answers before receiving a diagnosis. By bringing specialists together to assess patients in the same place and during the same visit, the clinic enables faster, more informed decisions and earlier diagnosis.

Lupus is a chronic and complex autoimmune disease that can affect vital organs, including the kidneys and brain. According to the World Lupus Federation, approximately 90 percent of people living with lupus are women, while a 2023 study estimated that around 16,500 people in the UAE are living with the disease, highlighting the importance of the clinic in addressing diagnostic and treatment challenges and improving patient outcomes.