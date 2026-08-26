Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition opens Friday

ABU DHABI, 26th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2026 is preparing to welcome visitors from 28th August to 6th September this year.

The exhibition will bring together 15 key sectors supporting traditional and heritage activities, while showcasing advanced equipment and pavilions featuring the latest hunting weapons, camping gear, desert and safari expedition equipment, alongside auctions held on weekends throughout the exhibition.

Now in its 23rd edition, the exhibition is organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, in strategic partnership with the Emirates Falconers’ Club.

The event has been extended to 10 days in response to strong community demand and the remarkable success of previous editions. For the first time, the exhibition will occupy the full facilities of ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, providing visitors with an exceptional and more interactive experience.

The exhibition will showcase 15 diverse sectors, including falconry, camels, equestrianism, saluki, hunting rifles and equipment, veterinary products and services, hunting tourism and safari, fishing equipment and marine sports, outdoor leisure vehicles & equipment, RV’s and caravans, hunting and shooting sports, guns and equipment, arts and crafts, and preservation of the environment and cultural heritage.

ADIHEX 2026 will also host more than 40 cultural and entertainment activities designed to appeal to all age groups and segments of society. Visitors can enjoy a wide range of displays celebrating hunting traditions, equestrian culture, traditional crafts and international cultures, including heritage performances from the UAE, Africa, Japan and beyond, as well as roaming entertainment acts throughout the venue.

The exhibition’s dedicated children's area will feature specialised workshops designed to educate younger visitors and strengthen their understanding of Emirati cultural heritage. Activities will include creative arts stations, workshops introducing Emirati customs, values and hospitality traditions, as well as interactive sessions focused on falcon care and handling.

Across the exhibition, participants from various sectors will deliver engaging demonstrations and educational activities, including sustainable cultivation techniques for Ghaf tree saplings and their environmental importance. Visitors will also be able to enjoy storytelling sessions exploring the UAE’s maritime heritage, falconry traditions, desert life and Emirati hospitality, alongside specialised workshops showcasing the art of Emirati cuisine.

Throughout the event, exhibitors will present a variety of arts and crafts activities inspired by the world of equestrian sports, designed to introduce children to horsemanship and strengthen their appreciation of the deep connection between equestrian traditions and authentic Emirati and Arab heritage.

Additional activities will include arts and crafts workshops, painting and colouring sessions, handmade gifts and keychain-making inspired by hunting and equestrian heritage, Arabian horses and falconry traditions.

Children will also be able to create falcon-themed masks, decorate illustrations of different falcon species, produce clay impressions of falcon feathers and learn about traditional falcon hoods.

Participating sectors will furthermore present interactive activities linked to hunting sports, including archery ranges, laser shooting competitions and traditional shooting contests. These will complement a broader programme of family entertainment, live demonstrations, workshops, camel competitions and auctions, as well as educational initiatives promoting animal welfare and responsible animal care practices.