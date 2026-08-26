UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack in Nigeria

ABU DHABI, 26th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Niger State in the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which resulted in dozens of deaths and kidnappings.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reiterated the UAE’s strong condemnation of such criminal acts and its firm rejection of all forms of violence, extremism, and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.

The Ministry conveyed the UAE’s sincere condolences and sympathy to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and its people over this heinous attack, as well as its wishes for a safe return for all those who were kidnapped to their families.