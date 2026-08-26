Masdar City Free Zone launches Emirati package to empower national entrepreneurs

ABU DHABI, 26th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Masdar City Free Zone, Abu Dhabi's premier hub for future-focused industries and emerging economic sectors, has launched a special Emirati Package to make entrepreneurship more accessible for UAE nationals, with a renewed focus on empowering Emirati women to lead, own and grow their own enterprises.

Announced during the UAE Year of Family, the launch reflects the nation’s commitment to building resilience through upskilling and innovation, advancing the UAE’s economic transformation by increasing Emirati participation in high-growth sectors, and honours the values of unity, care and cooperation that are woven into the UAE’s heritage. These values guide Masdar City’s mission to foster an environment where entrepreneurship flourishes, knowledge is shared, and skills are cultivated for lasting prosperity.

Coinciding with Emirati Women's Day on 28th August, and this year's month-long national celebration under the theme "We Emerge Stronger and Better,” the initiative also recognises the pivotal role of Emirati women as entrepreneurs, innovators and pillars of the UAE's economic future.

Women have long stood at the centre of the nation's story of sustainability and progress, carrying values of resilience and care across generations, and Masdar City is committed to paving the way for Emirati women, and women everywhere, to lead the next chapter of the UAE's growth.

Situated within one of the most sustainable and forward-looking urban communities in the world, Masdar City Free Zone is home to more than 2,500 companies from over 90 countries.

In 2025, the Free Zone welcomed approximately 1,000 new companies, recording a 36 percent growth in total registered businesses and a 33 percent expansion in job opportunities year-on-year.

It offers a dynamic ecosystem that nurtures ventures in diverse sectors including clean technology, smart mobility, life sciences, agritech, space technology and other high-impact industries. Entrepreneurs, innovators and investors engage in an interconnected community where ideas evolve into solutions that benefit both the UAE and the wider world.

Features of the Emirati Package include competitive setup fees starting from AED5,000; support with a free professional email setup, one-page website, starter logo, company profile and LinkedIn company page; and access to business advisory and mentorship opportunities, including support networks designed to connect Emirati women entrepreneurs.

This package is more than a company setup option. It is a capacity-building platform designed to give Emirati entrepreneurs the confidence, networks and resources needed to thrive.

The UAE has set an ambitious target of more than two million registered companies by 2031 as part of its Falcon Economy vision, with startups and entrepreneurs identified as a fundamental pillar of the nation's economic growth. The Emirati Package is a direct response to that ambition, offering UAE nationals, women in particular, a clear and supported pathway into the high-impact industries shaping that future.

Dr. Mohamed Al Breiki, Executive Director of Masdar City, said, "This package reflects our commitment to the UAE’s vision for economic excellence, making it easier for Emiratis to enter the market, grow successful businesses and contribute to the enduring strength of our nation."

As the UAE marks Emirati Women's Day this August, alongside its continued Year of Family celebrations, Masdar City reaffirms its commitment to ensuring Emirati women have equal access to the tools, mentorship and opportunities needed to build lasting enterprises, today and for generations to come.