UAE Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Minister of Foreign Affairs of United Republic of Tanzania

DAR ES SALAAM, 26th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohamed Salem AlRashedi presented a copy of his credentials as Ambassador of the UAE to the United Republic of Tanzania to Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation of Tanzania, during a ceremony at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the capital, Dar es Salaam.

AlRashedi conveyed the greetings of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, to Kombo, along with his wishes for further progress and prosperity for the government and people of Tanzania.

Furthermore, he expressed his pride in representing the UAE in the United Republic of Tanzania, reaffirming his commitment to reinforcing bilateral relations across various fields to advance cooperation between the two countries.

For his part, Kombo conveyed his greetings to H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, along with his wishes for further development and growth for the government and people of the UAE.

Kombo welcomed the Ambassador and wished him success in his work to strengthen bilateral relations across various fields, stressing his country's readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his duties which would contribute to strengthening ties between the two nations.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed areas of cooperation between the UAE and the United Republic of Tanzania and discussed ways to develop them to serve the interests and aspirations of both countries and their peoples.