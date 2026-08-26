WETEX 2026 dedicates platform to showcase latest water innovations, future solutions

DUBAI, 26th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX), taking place from 20th to 22nd October 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, will feature a dedicated Water Platform, bringing together leading organisations, companies, experts and specialists from around the world to showcase the latest innovations, technologies and smart solutions.

The platform will also provide an opportunity to discuss the latest trends and transformations shaping the sector and ways to enhance its efficiency and sustainability.

The Water Platform, located in Sheikh Saeed Hall 3, will provide a dedicated space for exchanging expertise and insights, discussing the future of water resource management and showcasing advanced solutions that support the development of more efficient, resilient and future-ready water systems.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, Founder and Chairman of WETEX, said, “Water security is one of the fundamental pillars of sustainable development, enhancing quality of life and supporting economic growth. In light of the growing challenges related to population growth, urban expansion and climate change, there is an increasing need to accelerate the adoption of advanced technologies and innovative solutions that enhance the efficiency of water resource management and contribute to ensuring the reliability and sustainability of water supplies.

The Water Platform at WETEX provides a dedicated space that brings together key organisations, experts and specialists from around the world to exchange knowledge, expertise and best practices, as well as explore the latest technologies and innovative solutions that support a more sustainable and resilient future for water resources. It also contributes to strengthening cooperation between the public and private sectors.”

“Over 28 years, WETEX has consolidated its position as a leading global platform that brings together decision-makers, investors, developers, research centres and technology providers under one roof to promote dialogue, build partnerships and stimulate investment across various sustainability sectors. Allocating a dedicated platform to water underscores the strategic importance of the sector and its pivotal role in achieving water security and supporting the UN Sustainable Development Goals 2030,” added Al Tayer.

The Water Platform will enable specialised organisations and companies to showcase their latest products, technologies and services to thousands of WETEX visitors, including specialists, decision-makers and investors. This will create new opportunities for collaboration, partnerships and the development of solutions that meet the current and future requirements of the water sector.

The exhibition programme will feature water seminars throughout the three-day event, held daily from 11:00am to 2:50pm in Sheikh Saeed Hall 3. Leading experts and specialists will discuss the latest developments, technologies and innovative solutions that contribute to advancing the water sector and enhancing its sustainability and operational efficiency.