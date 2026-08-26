Rabdan Academy achieves new institutional milestone with IMS aligned with 9 international standards

ABU DHABI, 26th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Rabdan Academy has achieved a new institutional milestone, with its Integrated Management System (IMS) meeting the requirements of nine international standards and specifications following audits and assessments covering key aspects of its academic, vocational and institutional operations. The achievement reflects the Academy’s commitment to international practices in quality, preparedness, risk management, information security, health and safety, and continual improvement.

The achievement includes eight standards issued by the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO), alongside the PAS 99:2012 specification for Integrated Management Systems, collectively covering a broad range of areas related to the Academy’s academic, vocational and operational activities.

The significance of this achievement lies in integrating these standards within the Academy’s Integrated Management System (IMS), enabling different management systems to be aligned and connected within a coordinated institutional framework rather than managed separately.

This approach enhances consistency across operations, improves the efficiency of resource and service management, supports decision-making and risk management, and embeds continual improvement practices across the Academy.

James Morse, President of Rabdan Academy, said, “This achievement marks an important milestone in Rabdan Academy’s journey towards building an integrated institutional system founded on internationally recognised standards. We do not view meeting these standards as an end in itself, but as a means of ensuring that the Academy operates through a reliable, resilient system capable of continuity and development, with a direct impact on the quality of the education, training and consultation services we provide.”

He added, “Bringing quality, risk management, business continuity, information security, efficient technology services, and health and safety together within an interconnected system strengthens our ability to respond to change, pursue continual improvement and enhance the efficiency of our operations. It also supports our commitment to providing a safe and supportive learning and working environment and strengthening the confidence of our students, employees, partners and stakeholders, contributing to our mission towards a more resilient nation.”

The standards and specifications whose requirements have been met by the Academy’s management system comprise the Quality Management System (ISO 9001:2015); Information Technology Service Management System (ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018); Management Systems for Educational Organisations (ISO 21001:2025); Business Continuity Management System (ISO 22301:2019); Information Security Management System (ISO/IEC 27001:2022); Learning Services Outside Formal Education (ISO 29993:2017); Risk Management (ISO 31000:2018); Occupational Health and Safety Management System (ISO 45001:2018); alongside Integrated Management Systems (PAS 99:2012).

Together, these standards form a multi-layered system that supports the quality of the educational process and institutional services, strengthens the Academy’s ability to manage risks and ensure business continuity, protects information, improves the efficiency of information technology services, and promotes a working and learning environment that addresses occupational health and safety requirements.

The scope of several of these standards extends to the core activities of Rabdan Academy, including academic education, vocational training and consultation services. At the same time, specialised standards cover specific operational and technical areas. The Information Technology Service Management System (ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018) covers the IT service management system provided by the Academy’s IT Department to its business units, while the Information Security Management System (ISO/IEC 27001:2022) covers information security management related to academic education, vocational training and consultation services.

This breadth of standards strengthens the connection between the Academy’s academic, vocational and operational functions, enabling quality, security, risk management, business continuity, health and safety, and efficient technology services to operate as interconnected components supporting institutional performance rather than as separate practices.

Commitment to these standards extends beyond meeting their requirements during the audit and assessment stages. It also requires maintaining the effectiveness of the relevant management systems and their ongoing review and development, reinforcing an institutional culture built on performance measurement, continual improvement and preparedness to respond to change and risk.

This achievement reflects Rabdan Academy’s approach to adopting internationally recognised practices across its areas of operation, enhancing the quality and efficiency of its processes and supporting its ability to deliver academic education, vocational training and consultation services through a resilient and sustainable institutional system that contributes to strengthening preparedness and resilience at the national level.