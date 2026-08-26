Mansour bin Zayed approves UAE horse racing, equestrian season 2026-2027 programme

ABU DHABI, 26th August, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, has approved the programme for the 2026-2027 horse racing and equestrian season held under his patronage.

The programme includes endurance races at the Emirates International Endurance Village in Al Wathba, Arabian horse beauty championships organised by the Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS), as well as flat racing events hosted at the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed said the 2026-2027 horse racing and equestrian season represents a continuation of the UAE's longstanding commitment to supporting horse and equestrian sports, preserving their authentic heritage and continuing to develop them according to the highest standards of organisation and professionalism, further strengthening the country's prominent position on the global equestrian map.

On approving the season programme, H.H. Sheikh Mansour said, "Horses and equestrianism are an integral part of the UAE's history and national identity, and a legacy passed down and preserved by generations of our fathers and forefathers. Today, we continue our responsibility to safeguard, develop and pass this heritage on to future generations.

The UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, established equestrianism as an important part of our society and instilled in us pride in its authentic values. We continue to follow this approach by supporting riders, owners and breeders and providing an environment that contributes to advancing competitions and strengthening the regional and international presence of UAE equestrian sports."

H.H. Sheikh Mansour added, "We look forward to a season filled with competitions and achievements, bringing together leading riders, owners, breeders and horse enthusiasts from the UAE and abroad, and reflecting the leadership and expertise the UAE has achieved in organising horse racing and equestrian championships.

We are also committed to ensuring that these sports remain a bridge connecting generations with their heritage, a platform for communication and interaction among peoples and cultures, and that the sons and daughters of the UAE continue to carry this legacy and add new chapters to the journey of Emirati equestrianism."

During the season, the Emirates Arabian Horse Society will present an extensive programme of Arabian horse beauty championships under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansour, beginning with the EAHS National Arabian Horse Championship on 27th and 28th October 2026, followed by the UAE National Arabian Horse Championship from 30th October to 2nd November 2026.

The Emirates Arabian Horse Society National Championship - Al Dhafra will be held from 25th to 27th December 2026, followed by the Abu Dhabi International Arabian Horse Championship from 18th to 21st February 2027.

The Emirates Arabian Horse Breeders Championship will take place from 5th to 8th April, 2027, followed by the Arab Breeders Championship on 10th and 11th April 2027.

The Emirates International Endurance Village in Al Wathba will host the Union Day Cup - CEN 120 km on Sunday, 29th November 2026.

The village will also host the H.H. Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak For Private Owners - Ladies Endurance Cup - CEN 100 km on Saturday, 12th December 2026.

On Saturday, 16th January 2027, the Sheikha Fatima Bint Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Ladies Endurance Cup - CEN 100 km will take place, followed the next day by the Sheikh Mohammed bin Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Endurace Cup for Private Stables - CEN 100 km.

The Emirates International Endurance Village will also host the Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup - CEN 100 km on Sunday, 24th January 2027.

The prestigious UAE President's Endurance Cup - CEN 160 km will be held at the village on Sunday, 31st January 2027.

The Abu Dhabi Festival Endurance will begin with a 100-kilometre Ladies Ride on Friday, 26th March 2027, and will also include a 40-kilometre Masters Games endurance race. The second day will feature the CEN 100 km Sheikh Zayed bin Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Endurance Cup for Private Owners.

The village will then host the CEN 120 km Abu Dhabi Festival Endurance Cup on Sunday, 28th March 2027.

Abu Dhabi Racecourse will open the national horse racing season with a programme of 16 race meetings held on Thursdays, headlined by the President's Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses on 12th December, 2026, and the Abu Dhabi Gold Cup on 7th February, 2027.

The programme reflects the prestigious status established through H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan's patronage of Purebred Arabian horse racing in the capital and on the global stage.

The Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club programme will also include a local show jumping championship from 24th to 25th October, 2026; a local dressage championship on 13th December, 2026; an Arabian horse beauty championship from 1st to 3rd January 2027; the FEI Jumping World Cup from 6th to 10th January 2027; and the UAE President's Cup Showjumping from 13th to 17th January 2027.

It will also feature an international dressage championship supervised by the International Equestrian Federation from 4th to 6th February 2027; the Longines League of Nations from 10th to 14th February 2027; a local dressage championship on 20th February 2027; and the FEI Dressage World Challenge on 26th and 27th March 2027.

The 2026-2027 season therefore represents an exceptional event bringing together, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, some of the UAE's leading horse racing and equestrian championships.

The integrated season, combining endurance racing, Arabian horse beauty championships and flat racing, further consolidates the UAE's position as a global capital for equestrianism and horse sports in their various disciplines and reflects H.H. Sheikh Mansour's commitment to horses and equestrian sports.

Mohammed Ahmed Al Harbi, Director-General of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society, said the programme of Arabian horse beauty championships and auctions for the 2026-2027 season embodies an ambitious vision to further consolidate the UAE's leadership on the regional and global Arabian horse championship map.

Al Harbi expressed his appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his unlimited support and continued attention to the Arabian horse sector and for providing the foundations for success that have contributed to significant achievements and strengthened the UAE's global standing in the field.

Al Harbi said, "At the Emirates Arabian Horse Society, we renew our commitment to continuing to work according to the highest international standards, building on the successes achieved during previous seasons and developing innovative initiatives that advance the Arabian horse beauty championship ecosystem."

Musallam Al Ameri, Director-General of the Emirates International Endurance Village in Al Wathba, expressed his appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his support, attention and patronage of the races and events organised and hosted by the village.

He said this support represents a major incentive for owners, riders and trainers to participate in races and reflects the deep passion for the noble sport and the authentic heritage it represents.

Al Ameri added the Emirates International Endurance Village continues to sustain its success and global growth by applying best practices in organising and hosting races in line with international standards.