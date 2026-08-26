Sharjah Calligraphy Biennial selects 297 works for 12th edition

SHARJAH, 26th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The selection committee of the Sharjah Calligraphy Biennial has completed its review and classification of works submitted to the general exhibition competition for the event's 12th edition.

Organised by the Cultural Affairs Department of the Sharjah Department of Culture, the biennial will open on 7th October under the theme "Balance".

The committee reviewed 459 works submitted by 182 calligraphers and artists, selecting 297 works by 145 artists from around the world. The selected entries span traditional, modern and contemporary calligraphy, as well as decorative art.

The selection committee comprised Fatima Al Hammadi of the UAE, Mamoun Yaghmour of Syria, Munther Al Dulaimi of Iraq, Nour Al Din Shater of Morocco and Yasser Al Ashry of Egypt.

Mohammed Ibrahim Al Qaseer, Director of the Cultural Affairs Department and Director of the Sharjah Calligraphy Biennial, said the event has become one of the world's leading destinations for Arabic calligraphy, supported by H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

He said the growing international interest in the biennial, reflected in the 459 works submitted from around the world, confirms its status as a global platform celebrating the aesthetics of Arabic calligraphy and bringing together diverse artistic experiences in Sharjah.

Al Qaseer added that the selected works combine tradition and innovation, presenting the Arabic letter in new aesthetic forms that demonstrate its expressive potential and capacity for experimentation, artistic composition and engagement with different artistic schools and movements.

He said the theme "Balance" carries artistic and cultural significance, reflecting an aesthetic and intellectual value deeply embedded in the structure of Arabic calligraphy.

Al Qaseer added that the biennial's ability to attract creative talent from around the world reflects Sharjah's commitment to supporting Arabic calligraphy, preserving its place within Arab and Islamic cultural identity, and presenting it to younger generations and international audiences in contemporary forms.

The biennial will award a Grand Prize of $15,000, three Traditional Direction prizes worth $8,000 each, three Modern and Contemporary Calligraphy prizes worth $8,000 each, and an $8,000 Jury Prize for an Emirati calligrapher.

The general exhibition will feature traditional works reflecting established approaches to Arabic calligraphy, alongside modern and contemporary works, including lettering-based pieces and installation art produced using a range of tools and techniques.