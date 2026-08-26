NHRI, Ministry of Family discuss strategic partnership to strengthen cooperation

DUBAI, 26th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) and the Ministry of Family discussed ways to strengthen cooperation and develop partnerships between the two sides, while also reviewing the Institution's plans for the coming period.

The two sides exchanged views on opportunities to implement awareness initiatives and programmes aimed at promoting a culture of human rights and raising community awareness of rights and responsibilities.

They also discussed establishing an ongoing mechanism for exchanging expertise, studies and best practices related to families, children, youth and senior citizens, helping support and develop policies and initiatives in these areas.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family and Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, and Dr. Salem Suhail Al Neyadi, Chairman of the National Human Rights Institution, during a visit by an NHRI delegation headed by Al Neyadi to the Ministry's headquarters.

Suhail said cooperation with the National Human Rights Institution represents an important opportunity to exchange expertise and strengthen areas of joint work related to families and children, supporting efforts to provide a safe and stable environment and reinforce the UAE's efforts to protect rights and enhance quality of life for all members of society.

For his part, Al Neyadi affirmed the Institution's commitment to establishing effective channels of cooperation with the Ministry of Family and advancing a strategic partnership that enables the exchange of expertise and knowledge and supports initiatives that promote a culture of human rights and ensure the protection of families and children.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides stressed the importance of continuing to develop the strategic partnership between the Institution and the Ministry in a manner that strengthens institutional cooperation and supports national efforts to promote the values of protection, care and respect for the rights of all members of society.