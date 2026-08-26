UAE Aid Agency, AGDA sign agreement to offer MA in Humanitarian and Development Affairs

DUBAI, 26th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Aid Agency signed a cooperation agreement with the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) to offer a Master of Arts in Humanitarian and Development Affairs, on the sidelines of the 22nd edition of the Dubai International Humanitarian Aid and Development Conference and Exhibition (DIHAD), held at Dubai World Trade Centre from 24th to 26th August.

The agreement was signed by Rashid Salem Al Shamsi, Executive Director of Operations at the UAE Aid Agency, and Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director-General of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy.

The agreement aims to enhance the efficiency of professionals and specialists working in the humanitarian and development fields and ensure a sustainable pipeline of specialised talent for relevant institutions and entities, contributing positively to the implementation of humanitarian and development programmes and initiatives worldwide.

Al Shamsi said that, under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, Chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, the UAE Aid Agency continues its institutional efforts to build capacity and develop the skills of all those involved in the humanitarian and development sectors.

He added that the Master of Arts in Humanitarian and Development Affairs represents an urgent priority in providing a strong academic and knowledge foundation to ensure the effectiveness of humanitarian and development work undertaken by donor institutions and charitable organisations across the UAE.

Al Dhaheri said the cooperation agreement represents an important step towards strengthening institutional integration and developing specialised capabilities in the humanitarian and development fields.

He added that the Master of Arts in Humanitarian and Development Affairs plays a pivotal role in equipping students with the theoretical knowledge and practical experience required in line with the latest global practices and trends, enabling them to respond effectively to contemporary humanitarian and development challenges and contribute to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

The UAE Aid Agency implements the country's foreign aid programmes and provides humanitarian assistance to communities and populations affected by natural disasters and humanitarian crises.

It also plays a pivotal role in capacity-building and skills development, while supporting local economies and specialised initiatives to ensure effective and advanced solutions to international crises and challenges.